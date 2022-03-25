New state maps may come down to Hagedorn and Gableman's own attorney doesn't agree with him

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has several options as it deals with the redistricting case sent back to it by the U.S. high court, but it will likely come down to Justice Brian Hagedorn

The state justices must act quickly because election officials likely need to know the boundaries by April 15. What the state court decides to do will likely come down to Hagedorn, who was elected with the backing of Republicans in 2019 but has at times sided with liberals on the court. Hagedorn sided with conservatives in November in a decision benefitting Republicans that set rules for drawing maps. Four months later, he joined with liberals to choose maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The state justices could reapprove Gov. Evers’ maps after providing more analysis regarding the Voting Rights Act. They could keep most of Evers’ maps for the state but modify the ones for Milwaukee. They could abandon Evers’ maps and instead use ones drawn by Republican lawmakers or others. They could also give up on establishing new maps for this fall and keep in place the ones that were drawn in 2011.

An attorney for Evers on Thursday asked the state court to allow him and others to file briefs explaining how they believe the maps should be drawn in Milwaukee. A lawyer for Republican legislators told the state justices they should reject Evers' request to have everyone file more briefs. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked Evers' maps, the state justices should adopt the maps Republican lawmakers proposed, attorney Kevin St. John wrote in a letter to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Michael Gableman has promoted decertifying Wisconsin's 2020 election. His own attorney says it's impossible and pointless.

The door to decertify the 2020 election result shut on Jan. 6, 2021 when Congress counted Electoral College votes, attorney James Bopp said. "It's over then — can't go back. There is no mechanism, no provision, no anything that would have any practical legal effect," Bopp said at a hearing in the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections.

Bopp delivered his testimony to the same committee Gableman told weeks prior to "seriously consider" the idea.

Meanwhile, former President Trump keeps support for the decertification idea among his supporters alive as Republican leaders seek to get past it. "If you rob the diamonds from a jewelry store, if you get caught, you have to give the diamonds back, votes should be no different," Trump said. "Our country would not be in the mess it’s in if Republicans had the courage to act."

The Money

CLEAN ENERGY: If Wisconsin meets its goal of transitioning to 100% clean energy over the next 30 years, it could grow the state’s economy by $21 billion and create more than 34,000 jobs, according to a new study. But the study also found that Wisconsin still lags neighboring states in meeting the goal.

OSHKOSH DEFENSE: Oshkosh Defense announced Thursday the United States Postal Service has placed its first order for the next generation of mail delivery trucks. The order for 50,000 Next-Generation Delivery Vehicles includes 10,019 battery-electric versions, just over 20% of the total vehicles ordered. Oshkosh valued the order at just shy of $3 billion.

The Fun Stuff

BEST BLOODY: Milwaukee's Best Bloody contest is returning April 24 with in-person Bloody Mary samplings, beer chasers and more.

The Games

PACKERS: The Green Bay Packers made a last-minute run at re-signing free agent receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he decided to accept a better offer. Valdes-Scantling will be signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

BUCKS: The Bucks, playing without Giannis and Khris, take down the Wizards.

Around Wisconsin

FOREVER CHEMICALS: The Village of Weston, just south of Wausau, is the latest central Wisconsin community forced to take action after "forever chemicals" were found in its drinking water supply. The village announced Thursday that it shut off two of its six drinking water wells, after testing for PFAS showed elevated levels of the compounds flowing into its water treatment plant.

Today in Wisconsin History

On March 25, 1863, the state legislature approved Wisconsin's first flag - a blue flag with the state coat of arms on one side and the national coat of arms on the other side. In 1913, the flag was changed to have the state coat of arms on both sides. Finally, in 1980, "Wisconsin" was added to the top of the flag with the date of its admission to the Union, 1848, at the bottom. - Source: State Historical Society

Today's Weather

A 50 % chance of rain, mainly in the afternoon. High of 42. Windy with gusts to 30 mph. Nice. High Saturday, 38, Sunday, 34, Monday 37. Not great.

