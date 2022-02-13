State may have more than $9 million for Whatcom transportation. Here’s how it would be used

PHILIP A. DWYER/THE BELLINGHAM HERALD
Robert Mittendorf
·1 min read

A transportation measure making its way through the state Legislature includes $5.3 million to help replace the Lummi Island ferry and build a bike trail near Kendall, Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu said this week.

Four bills known collectively as Move Ahead Washington, Senate Bills 5974 and 5975 and House Bills 2118 and 2119, are part of a $16 billion transportation proposal for Washington state.

They include money for ferries, high-speed rail, and bicycle and pedestrian projects — all aimed at fighting climate change by reducing carbon emissions.

“The proposed transportation budget represents a substantial and smart investment in infrastructure, and I am pleased to see Whatcom County’s priorities on the project list,” Sidhu said in a statement Thursday, Feb. 10.

“These include investments in the Lummi Island ferry modernization project and the Kendall Trail. I commend the work of our legislators from the 42nd and 40th legislative districts for their tireless efforts in support of Whatcom County’s funding requests.”

Ferry funds will be used for work at the ferry terminals to prepare them for a new ferry boat, Sidhu said.

M/V Whatcom Chief, which was built in 1962, provides the only public access for visitors and the island’s approximately 900 residents.

Whatcom Chief is a 94-foot ferry that can carry 100 passengers and 20 cars on the eight-minute ride across Hale Passage.

Cost to replace the ferry with a new vessel and remodel the ferry docks was estimated at $35 million in March, according to previous Bellingham Herald reporting.

Also included in the package of bills is $4.1 million for the Kendall Trail, which will provide a biking and walking path along State Route 547 from Sumas to Kendall.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the editor for Feb. 13

    Writers address the causes of hazing, express their envy of Denmark, and raise issues how another airport in the Puget Sound region would impact nearby cities.

  • Jurassic World: Dominion (Australia Trailer 1)

    Jurassic World: Dominion is an upcoming American science fiction adventure film and the sequel to the 2018 film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It is the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise and the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy. The film will be directed by Colin Trevorrow, who wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael, based on a story by Trevorrow and his writing partner, Derek Connolly. As with its predecessor, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce the film, with

  • SNAP Benefits: How Is Eligibility Determined?

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as the Food Stamp Program, provides food-purchasing assistance to eligible families. Most families who meet the program's income...

  • Jonny Pelham: The comedian telling jokes about his childhood sexual abuse

    Jonny Pelham's stand-up is helping him and other victims to heal. But not everyone sees it that way.

  • Early-morning fire destroys building housing several Rehoboth businesses

    Fire destroyed a building containing several local businesses early Saturday morning.

  • After a year as a NASCAR team engineer, Seymour's Ty Majeski is back behind the wheel full time in 2022

    The Seymour native’s stop-and-start NASCAR career is back on track in 2022, and a rival is among those to whom he is thankful.

  • 2022 Olympics: American snowboarders, ages 36 and 40, win gold

    2022 Olympics: American snowboarders, ages 36 and 40, win gold

  • Rooks: Latest electric bill was even worse than expected. CMP is not to blame

    For most of us, the monthly Central Maine Power bill arrived with a thud. It was every bit as bad as we thought it would be.

  • US senators at impasse on bill to boost Ukraine sanctions, defense

    Democratic and Republican U.S. senators who have been negotiating for weeks on a bipartisan bill to punish Russia for its troop build up near Ukraine said they have reached an impasse, although aides said on Friday they continue to look for a way forward. Senators from both parties had said for weeks they wanted to act quickly to boost Ukraine with sanctions on Russia and more military assistance for Kyiv, in what seemed to be a rare incidence of bipartisan cooperation in a bitterly divided Congress. A group of about five Democrats and five Republican Senators had been involved in talks on a bill for weeks, but left Washington for the weekend without an agreement.

  • Canadian Police Move in on Crowd Still Blocking Bridge to U.S.

    Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via GettyCanadian police who succeeded this weekend in clearing “Freedom Convoy” trucks from the Ambassador Bridge began arresting blockaders who remained on foot Sunday morning.Only about 30 demonstrators had remained overnight in freezing temperatures, and police had set up cement barriers to prevent vehicles from getting back on the bridge.Authorities had said they were trying to avoid any kind of violent clash as they slowly pushed the anti-vaxx, anti-lockdown demonstrators

  • Key U.S.-Canada bridge being cleared of protesters

    UNNAMED PROTESTER: "Who are you protecting? Who are you protecting? Who? Who are you protecting? Someone tell me right now who you're protecting." A key bridge linking Canada and the United States began to be cleared of protesters Saturday by police, more than 12 hours after a court order went into effect to end the blockade that has disrupted international trade. The Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing, had no traffic flowing for the fifth straight day on Saturday morning. About 15 trucks, cars and pick-up vans blocked traffic in both directions. Police in black uniforms with yellow vests, moved behind the protesters' vehicles and, accompanied by police cruisers, slowly advanced on protesters, pushing them back from the bridge entrance. The number of demonstrators had thinned to roughly two dozen early on Saturday from about 200 on Friday night. PROTESTER, DANIEL DARLYMPLE: "This isn't insurrection or terrorism. This is grassroots people with their children and their grandparents and parents coming together and saying, hey, my rights and my freedoms are being infringed and denied here.” The Canadian protests have inspired similar convoys and plans in the United States, France, New Zealand and Australia. In Paris, French police fired tear gas at demonstrators on Champs-Elysees Avenue on Saturday shortly after a convoy carrying protesters against COVID-19 restrictions made it into the capital. Meanwhile, the protests in Canada have morphed into a wider protest against COVID restrictions and the Canadian government. Two smaller crossings in Alberta and Manitoba have also been affected. The estimated loss from the blockades just to the automobile industry could be as high as $700 million, based on IHS Markit's data.TRUDEAU ON 02/12: "These blockades cannot continue." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has come under pressure from opposition party leaders to intervene, while U.S. President Joe Biden's administration urged his government to use federal powers. Trudeau promised Biden quick action to end the crisis.

  • Ranking America's national parks for perils? Beware of fatal flaws with death statistics.

    An outdoor marketing company wrote an catchy article about the 'most dangerous' national parks in the U.S. Their use of data is questionable.

  • Forget Bitcoin: These 3 Cryptos Could Dominate 2022

    While Bitcoin leads the crypto space in market cap, it's draggin' wagon when it comes to price growth this year. Here are three cryptos currently outperforming BTC.

  • College football teams likely to bounce-back in 2022

    These teams are in store for a much improved 2022 season.

  • Hillary Clinton Debuts New Hat To Mock Donald Trump's Document Shredding

    When sweet payback goes right to your head.

  • Eileen Gu and the repercussions of renouncing U.S. citizenship

    It's not hard to renounce one's American citizenship, but the repercussions could last a lifetime.

  • First Black federal judge in Alabama asks Biden not to nominate Jackson

    The first Black federal judge in Alabama spoke out against one of President Biden's potential Supreme Court picks in a letter addressed to the commander in chief that was obtained by NBC News.U.W. Clemon, a former chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, urged the president not to consider Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the vacancy.The retired judge said that there are "several exceptionally well-qualified...

  • White House uses GOP's own rhetoric to rebut Supreme Court criticisms

    The White House is using Republicans' own rhetoric from past Supreme Court confirmation proceedings to rebut some of the criticisms conservatives have levied on President Biden as he prepares to nominate a successor to fill the vacancy created by Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement.The White House has been proactive about reaching out to Republicans and courting the support of senators who might reach across the aisle to back Biden's eventual...

  • Los Angeles sheriff stripped of his enforcement power after he refused to make his staff get vaccinated despite county-wide mandate

    Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he would not enforce the mandate because he feared losing a chunk of his staff.

  • 'Our Jaws Hit The Floor' Over Trump's Recklessness With Classified Info: Ex-Aide

    Trump was so "mind-numbingly incompetent" that he waved documents around for everyone to see, an incredulous former Homeland Security official revealed.