State Media: N Korea claims renewed testing of cruise missiles

A picture released by the North Korean State News Agency (KCNA) on 29 January 2024 shows a test-fire of the newly developed submarine launching a strategic cruise missile "Pulhwasal-3-31" at an unspecified location in North Korea. -/KCNA vs YNA/dpa

North Korea said that it has conducted missile test for the second time in just a few days to expand the country's nuclear strike capability, state media reported on Monday.

The cruise missiles hit their target on an island in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, state-controlled media reported. It was initially unclear how far they flew.

Two "newly developed, submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles" of the type Pulhwasal-3-31 were launched on Sunday under the guidance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported.

Kim's goal to broaden the country's nuclear capability is being carried out as planned, the reports said. The navy's nuclear armament is also accelerating.

South Korea's military recorded the launch of the cruise missiles on Sunday, however, it was unclear whether they were fired from a submarine or possibly from a marine platform.

North Korea claimed to have tested the same weapon for the first time last Wednesday.

In addition to nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, North Korea has also tested cruise missiles, which it describes as strategic, on several occasions in recent years.

The designation as a strategic weapon suggests that North Korea may also have designed the cruise missile for the deployment of nuclear warheads. North Korea is subject to international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons and missile programme.

A picture released by the North Korean State News Agency (KCNA) on 29 January 2024 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) talking with military officials as he watches a cruise missile being launched from a submarine at an unspecified location in North Korea. -/KCNA vs YNA/dpa