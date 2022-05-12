State Medical Board approves permanent revocation of William Husel's medical license

Former doctor William Husel awaits the jury verdict in his murder trial in a hallway at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on April 18, 2022.

The State Medical Board of Ohio has permanently revoked the medical license for William Husel, the former Mount Carmel Health doctor found not guilty last month on all 14 counts of murder and lesser charges in the deaths of patients under his care.

Husel, 46, surrendered his medical license and agreed to a permanent revocation against practicing oseopathic medicine and surgery on May 5, according to documents on the State Medical Board website. The medical board on Wednesday approved the permanent revocation, which prohibits Husel from reapplying for a license, documents state.

For subscribers: Husel jurors speak out: Prosecution failed to prove case

The medical board had suspended Husel's license in 2019 after finding that he had ordered and administered “inappropriate and excessive” doses of fentanyl and other painkillers. The board stated that there was “clear and convincing evidence" that Husel had "violated the Medical Practices Act (4731.22B) and that the doctor’s continued practice creates a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”

After a two-month trial, a jury found Husel not guilty on 14 charges of murder or any lesser charges that accused him of hastening the deaths of patients in the former Mount Carmel West hospital intensive care unit by prescribing excessive doses of fentanyl and other painkillers to critically ill patients who were being removed from breathing tubes.

Husel to patients during the night shift in the former Mount Carmel West hospital in Franklinton.

Husel's defense had argued that his dosing practices were for comfort care only and that death for his critically ill patients — some of whom were comatose or had multiple organ failures — was imminent.

Husel still faces more than 10 active civil lawsuits from the families of patients who died while under his care. Several families have already settled civil lawsuits worth millions of dollars.

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Husel license revoked for 'excessive' fatal drug administration