State: More Russian forces at Ukraine border

Reuters Videos

U.S. troops deployed from Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Monday as Washington stepped up a warning that Russia could invade Ukraine within days. The United States is sending 3,000 additional troops to Poland in the coming days, U.S. officials told Reuters. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said these troops will come from the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and not from within U.S. forces in Europe.Russia has already massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and this week it launched joint military exercises in neighboring Belarus and naval drills in the Black Sea.The Biden administration has urged American citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, stressing it will not send U.S. troops into Ukraine to help them flee the country if there is a Russian invasion.Russia denies it plans to invade, saying it is defending its own security against aggression by NATO allies.