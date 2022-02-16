State: More Russian forces at Ukraine border
State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. had seen "more Russian forces, not fewer” along the Ukraine border. (Feb. 16)
Delivering remarks on tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, Biden said the U.S. had not verified reports that Russian troops had left their positions near the Ukrainian border. Biden said Russian forces remain in a “threatening position.”
Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the United States is "clear-eyed" about the situation on the ground with tens of thousands of Russian troops massed along the Ukraine border.The White House also said U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday reviewed diplomatic efforts around Ukraine and reaffirmed their support for its sovereignty amid Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops near its border,Biden and Johnson, during a call, also discussed efforts to reinforce the defensive posture on NATO's eastern flank and the readiness among their allies and partners to impose severe consequences on Russia should it choose further military escalation, the Whites House said.
U.S. and NATO Intelligence say they have seen no meaningful pullback in Russian forces from Ukraine's border, despite statements to the contrary.
No one witnessed the alleged crime, but police believe his actions are connected to the death of the child.
Two new lawsuits have been filed against suspended former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is now facing nine civil suits.
A Californian judge says a pension fund run by Norfolk County Council can pursue a class-action case.
Ukraine’s leaders voiced skepticism over reports that a portion of the massive Russian troop presence massing on its borders had been called back to bases, even as stock markets and commodity futures appeared to breathe a sigh of relief. “Russia constantly makes various statements,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said France was trying to confirm the information about Russian troop movements and he would speak “carefully.”
The expected lunar impact of the second stage of a SpaceX rocket on March 4 has been updated. The rocket was actually launched by China in 2014.
Republicans prefer that party moves on from January 6 and talks about issues like economy, crime and immigration.
Thomas McKinless/CQ Roll Call via Getty ImagesIn November, far-right internet personality Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet was charged for allegedly defacing a Hanukkah display outside Arizona’s state capitol. “No more ‘Happy Hanukkah,’ only ‘Merry Christmas,’” Gionet said on a livestream. Three months later, he’s a speaker at a conference that just received the endorsement of an Arizona state senator who works in that same building.The America First Political Action Conference, scheduled next week in
U.S. troops deployed from Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Monday as Washington stepped up a warning that Russia could invade Ukraine within days. The United States is sending 3,000 additional troops to Poland in the coming days, U.S. officials told Reuters. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said these troops will come from the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and not from within U.S. forces in Europe.Russia has already massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and this week it launched joint military exercises in neighboring Belarus and naval drills in the Black Sea.The Biden administration has urged American citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, stressing it will not send U.S. troops into Ukraine to help them flee the country if there is a Russian invasion.Russia denies it plans to invade, saying it is defending its own security against aggression by NATO allies.
On Monday, Mariah Carey shared a video of her Valentine's Day outfit. The soulful songbird wore a crystal embellished gold gown with sparkly platform sandals.
Analysts have warned that global energy prices could rise if countries put sanctions on Russia for taking action against Ukraine.
Washington and London holding regular briefings and hoping to rob Putin of element of surprise US state department counselor Derek Chollet said: ‘We are trying to be as forthcoming as possible, to say that’s their play and what could be coming.’ Photograph: AP The US and the UK have sought to fend off a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine in part by going public with an unusual amount of intelligence, hoping to rob Vladimir Putin of the element of surprise. There have been regular briefings in Wa
After taking a chance and entering two design competitions, Florida A&M University student Kah’Milah Ledgester has struck gold on a national scale.
Many Bengals fans agreed with former NFL official Mike Pereira's assessment that Logan Wilson's defensive-holding penalty was "just not holding."
Rumors that 2021 breakout star Olivia Rodrigo is signing with new management are true: The seven-time-Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-actor has signed with Lighthouse Management + Media’s Aleen Keshishian and Zack Morgenroth for management in all areas, a source close to the situation confirms to Variety. The move seems to reflect a desire on Rodrigo’s part to be […]
Their donation supports a summit at the site of a new memorial to "the mothers of gynecology," slaves known as Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey.
State Rep. Jay Jordan asked for prayers after telling colleagues that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Chris Murphy had to leave the building for a medical issue.
Late last week, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) sued the automaker, alleging that Tesla had discriminated against Black workers at the company and ignored years of complaints from Black workers who said that they were almost continuously subjected to racist slurs in the workplace. Kevin Kish, DFEH director, said the department had evidence that Tesla was in effect running a racially segregated workplace. Tesla defended itself against the allegations in a Feb. 9 blog post, saying that the DFEH lawsuit “strains credulity,” though it’s not the first racial controversy the company has endured in recent months: last fall a court ordered the company to pay $137 million to a Black contract worker over turning a blind eye to a racially hostile work environment.