The State With the Most Luxury Cars Isn’t California or New York

Abby Montanez
·3 min read

New York and California have long been at the epicenter of luxury in the US, but what about when it comes to cars? Turns out another proud but oft-overlooked state can now claim top honors for having the most impressive vehicles in the country. 

New Jersey has edged out its bigger siblings and is now home to the most luxury vehicles in the nation by percentage, according to new findings released by iSeeCars. The study analyzed 10.9 million used car sales from July 2021 through June 2022. The metrics were calculated by tallying the number of vehicles from luxury automakers in each state.  

Over the last year, analysts found that luxury vehicles accounted for 17.7 percent of all car sales. In the Garden State, 27.9 percent of residents have reportedly put their money into higher-priced automobiles. Next in line was California at 25.2 percent, followed by Connecticut at 24.6 percent and Florida at 22.1 percent. New York still maintains its prestige in the top five spot with 21.5 percent.  

A new study revealed which US state had the most luxury car sales - Credit: Getty
A record number of 15 states were found to have above-average numbers of luxury car sales, with nine of them located on the East Coast—including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland and Virginia. Among the states with the lowest shares was Wyoming, which ranked last at a modest 5.2 percent. North Dakota, Vermont, Montana and West Virginia followed suit with the lowest number of luxury vehicle sales.  

So, what makes some states buy more luxury cars than others? Analysts noted that population density was a key factor in their findings. States with the fewest luxury cars also have the lowest population density. Those with smaller populations typically have fewer numbers of cars on the road (also: duh). So, considering that New Jersey has consistently been among the most densely populated states in America, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see a Ferrari or three cruising down the Jersey Turnpike. 

Check out the full ranking of states with the most luxury cars below:

Ranking of States by Share of Luxury Cars – iSeeCars Study

Rank

State

% Share of Luxury Cars

1

New Jersey

27.9%

2

California

25.2%

3

Connecticut

24.6%

4

Florida

22.1%

5

New York

21.5%

6

Georgia

20.4%

7

Massachusetts

20.3%

8

Illinois

19.9%

9

Rhode Island

19.5%

10

Maryland

19.5%

11

Oregon

18.8%

12

Nevada

18.6%

13

Hawaii

18.1%

14

Virginia

17.8%

15

Arizona

17.7%

National Average

17.7%

16

Texas

17.5%

17

Delaware

17.3%

18

North Carolina

16.3%

19

Washington

16.3%

20

Colorado

16.3%

21

Pennsylvania

15.6%

22

Mississippi

14.7%

23

South Carolina

14.6%

24

Alabama

14.2%

25

New Hampshire

14.1%

26

Tennessee

14.0%

27

Louisiana

14.0%

28

Michigan

13.8%

29

Ohio

13.6%

30

Missouri

12.8%

31

Indiana

12.6%

32

Minnesota

12.2%

33

Utah

12.1%

34

Oklahoma

11.6%

35

Kansas

11.5%

36

Arkansas

11.4%

37

Kentucky

10.9%

38

Nebraska

10.5%

39

Wisconsin

10.4%

40

Alaska

10.0%

41

New Mexico

9.8%

42

Iowa

9.2%

43

Maine

8.4%

44

South Dakota

7.6%

45

Idaho

7.3%

46

West Virginia

6.6%

47

Montana

6.5%

48

Vermont

6.4%

49

North Dakota

6.2%

50

Wyoming

5.2%

