The State With the Most Luxury Cars Isn’t California or New York
New York and California have long been at the epicenter of luxury in the US, but what about when it comes to cars? Turns out another proud but oft-overlooked state can now claim top honors for having the most impressive vehicles in the country.
New Jersey has edged out its bigger siblings and is now home to the most luxury vehicles in the nation by percentage, according to new findings released by iSeeCars. The study analyzed 10.9 million used car sales from July 2021 through June 2022. The metrics were calculated by tallying the number of vehicles from luxury automakers in each state.
Over the last year, analysts found that luxury vehicles accounted for 17.7 percent of all car sales. In the Garden State, 27.9 percent of residents have reportedly put their money into higher-priced automobiles. Next in line was California at 25.2 percent, followed by Connecticut at 24.6 percent and Florida at 22.1 percent. New York still maintains its prestige in the top five spot with 21.5 percent.
Getty
A record number of 15 states were found to have above-average numbers of luxury car sales, with nine of them located on the East Coast—including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland and Virginia. Among the states with the lowest shares was Wyoming, which ranked last at a modest 5.2 percent. North Dakota, Vermont, Montana and West Virginia followed suit with the lowest number of luxury vehicle sales.
So, what makes some states buy more luxury cars than others? Analysts noted that population density was a key factor in their findings. States with the fewest luxury cars also have the lowest population density. Those with smaller populations typically have fewer numbers of cars on the road (also: duh). So, considering that New Jersey has consistently been among the most densely populated states in America, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see a Ferrari or three cruising down the Jersey Turnpike.
Check out the full ranking of states with the most luxury cars below:
Ranking of States by Share of Luxury Cars – iSeeCars Study
Rank
State
% Share of Luxury Cars
1
New Jersey
27.9%
2
California
25.2%
3
Connecticut
24.6%
4
Florida
22.1%
5
New York
21.5%
6
Georgia
20.4%
7
Massachusetts
20.3%
8
Illinois
19.9%
9
Rhode Island
19.5%
10
Maryland
19.5%
11
Oregon
18.8%
12
Nevada
18.6%
13
Hawaii
18.1%
14
Virginia
17.8%
15
Arizona
17.7%
National Average
17.7%
16
Texas
17.5%
17
Delaware
17.3%
18
North Carolina
16.3%
19
Washington
16.3%
20
Colorado
16.3%
21
Pennsylvania
15.6%
22
Mississippi
14.7%
23
South Carolina
14.6%
24
Alabama
14.2%
25
New Hampshire
14.1%
26
Tennessee
14.0%
27
Louisiana
14.0%
28
Michigan
13.8%
29
Ohio
13.6%
30
Missouri
12.8%
31
Indiana
12.6%
32
Minnesota
12.2%
33
Utah
12.1%
34
Oklahoma
11.6%
35
Kansas
11.5%
36
Arkansas
11.4%
37
Kentucky
10.9%
38
Nebraska
10.5%
39
Wisconsin
10.4%
40
Alaska
10.0%
41
New Mexico
9.8%
42
Iowa
9.2%
43
Maine
8.4%
44
South Dakota
7.6%
45
Idaho
7.3%
46
West Virginia
6.6%
47
Montana
6.5%
48
Vermont
6.4%
49
North Dakota
6.2%
50
Wyoming
5.2%
