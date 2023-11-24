State moving forward with roundabouts in Madison County

Nov. 24—ANDERSON — Madison County officials have submitted letters of support for two planned roundabouts proposed by the state.

County Engineer Jessica Bastin said this week that the Indiana Department of Transportation is seeking funding for the two roundabouts no sooner than 2025.

The Madison County Board of Commissioners joined the town of Ingalls in submitting letters of support for the two projects.

Bastin said one roundabout is scheduled for U.S. 36 at the intersection of County Road 750 West near Ingalls.

"It will alleviate speeding on U.S. 36 and provide better sight visibility on the county road," she noted.

Bastin said the second roundabout is located at the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 38 south of Lapel. She said there have been serious accidents at the intersection and that the roundabout would "provide better visibility."

While the state is moving forward with plans to construct a roundabout on Ind. 32 at County Road 925 West, Bastin said, the planned roundabout at Ind. 32 and County Road 600 West has been pushed back several years as the Indiana Department of Transportation adjusts the funding schedule for projects.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.