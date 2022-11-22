State has no objection to Tanoos' conviction being cleared from record

Nov. 21—Prosecutors do not object to former Vigo County schools superintendent Danny Tanoos having his misdemeanor conviction for unlawful competitive bidding cleared from his record.

Tanoos filed for expungement Nov. 7.

On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed its answer to Tanoos' petition in Marion Superior Court 30. The state said it has no reason to object to expungement, nor does it object to the court ruling on the matter without a hearing.

That means if the judge concurs and signs the order, the conviction is cleared from the record.

Tanoos pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive bidding on Nov. 5, 2021. Three felony counts of bribery were dismissed. Tanoos served no jail or probation time.

The option to file for expungement became available one year after the sentence was delivered.

Tanoos previously served two decades years as VCSC superintendent, through July 1, 2018. He continued to serve as the district's director of safety and security until his September arrest led to his termination on Oct. 8, 2018.