State will not file charges in PCSO missing money case

Nov. 29—No charges will be filed by the state in the case of money missing from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office evidence room, according to a letter written by Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steel.

That means the Kentucky State Police's investigation is officially closed, although a representative of PCSO says an internal investigation is continuing.

KSP's investigation documents were posted to social media this weekend by McCreary County podcast host Darlene Price. Those documents include a letter from Steel, who was appointed as special prosecutor in the matter, saying there was not enough evidence to file a criminal case.

Among his reasons, Steel said there was impossible to determine exactly how many people had access to PCSO's evidence room during the time frame in which the money went missing.

"The most difficult item to overcome is that the Sheriff's Department is unable to give a proper accounting of who all had evidence keys and would have had access during this time frame," Steel wrote.

At issue is the fact that around the time money went missing from the evidence room, Sheriff Greg Speck said the office had a total of four people who served as evidence custodians — two at a time, a primary and a secondary custodian.

However, around December 2020/January 2021, it was determined that a master key to the room was missing. That key was later found in the trunk of a PCSO car that was used as a "pool" car — one that could be used by anyone who needed a vehicle.

The keys to this vehicle were stored in a box in the front office that was accessible to any employee within the office, according to KSP's investigation reports.

There are no complete records within the report that provide a full list of the people who used this vehicle during the time it was used as a pool vehicle.

After the master key was determined to be missing, PCSO replaced the lock to the evidence room, according to the documents.

While the prosecuting attorney stated the state will not file charges, Major Jeff Hancock with PCSO said their office is doing a parallel, internal investigation.

He said PCSO will decline to make a public statement until they finalize their investigation.

The case involves the disappearance of around $25,000 of cash that was being held as seized evidence in 17 separate cases.

Those cases were investigated by PCSO between 2015 and 2019.

The investigation began in October 2020 due to the retirement of a deputy who was assigned as one of the evidence room custodians. The personnel who replaced the previous custodians conducted a complete internal audit of the room, with that audit showing money which had been logged in as evidence was not accounted for.

When a second audit couldn't locate the money, Sheriff Speck called in KSP to conduct an investigation into what happened to it.

PCSO filed an insurance claim with the Kentucky Association of Counties, which reimbursed PCSO for the missing money in the form of a check, made out for $25,447.

That gives the office money to return to those it was confiscated from should their cases be dismissed.

Carla Slavey can be reached at cslavey@somerset-kentucky.com