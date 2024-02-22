State not likely to fully fund contract

Feb. 22—The Washington Legislature isn't inclined to fully pay for Washington State University's newly formed contract with the Coalition of Academic Student Employees.

Chris Mulick, senior director of state relations, said if lawmakers decide not to, the institution may have to make budget reductions or look elsewhere to finance the deal. WSU is obligated to fund the contract regardless of what the legislature decides.

The institution reached a collective bargaining agreement with the union last month after members of the coalition threatened to strike. The nearly $16 million deal includes a minimum 20% pay hike, improved healthcare and other benefits as part of the union's demands.

The union is composed of around 1,800 members. It represents undergraduate and graduate student employees who perform teaching, researching, tutoring and grading roles.

WSU asked the Washington Legislature for about $5 million to fund the state component of the deal. The Washington House proposed almost $2.7 million of the request, while the Washington Senate didn't include any funding, according to a news release.

Mulick said funding the union pay raises is the institution's top priority during this legislative session.

"It's our most urgent request this year and by far," he said. "We have an obligation to meet and we believe it's very much in the state's interest."

He added the university is hopeful lawmakers will fund the contract.

Mulick said over the last eight years WSU has had many challenges getting increases for faculty and staff approved by the legislature. He said it will provide some funds but ultimately not enough to get the type of enhancements it's looking for.

In previous years, the institution has had to cut budgets to keep its promises of raising pay. Mulick said in the last five years WSU has had to cut budgets three times to pay for increases.

For the university's other major request, the legislature provided $6 million in one-time funds to help WSU compete in carbon allowance auctions to support compliance with the state's new cap. The Senate budget included a $6.8 million proposal, though the institution originally requested $19 million to bid in the state-run auctions to remain compliant with the Climate Commitment Act, according to the news release.

Mulick said these types of requests are standard and follow usual processes. After agencies have made requests, the Washington state governor and the House and Senate will release three separate budgets. State lawmakers will then negotiate before releasing a final operating budget proposal.

Mulick said the requests are in the final stages as the House and Senate negotiate a final operating budget proposal. Both chambers plan to finalize a budget to advance to the governor before adjournment March 7.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com