State notified of boy, girl in Haverhill home where drugs were found

Jul. 19—HAVERHILL — Police said two children, ages 5 and 7, were in an apartment when officers entered with a search warrant and found crack cocaine in a bedroom.

Investigators said they notified a state agency responsible for the well-being of children and also arrested a man — Jonathan Santos, 33, who they charged with trafficking in 18 grams or more but less than 36 grams of cocaine, possession to distribute a Class C drug and possession to distribute a Class B drug (subsequent offense). Police said Santos had been previously convicted in Dorchester District Court on a charge of possession to distribute a Class B drug.

Police said they filed a 51A report with the state Department of Children and Families on behalf of the two children. Such a report typically leads to an investigation by the agency to determine whether it is safe for the children to remain in the home.

Police said they seized about 26 grams of crack cocaine from the apartment. They said the amount of drugs, along with a digital scale, packaging materials, 28 white paper-wrapped dabs —a kind of concentrated THC — and a book with its pages cut out to form a "hide," are inconsistent with personal use — indicating Santos was providing drugs to other people.

Santos, of 101 High St., was arraigned on the charges Tuesday, July 13, in Haverhill District Court where Judge Cesar Archilla set bail at $30,000 cash and scheduled a probable cause hearing for Aug. 13.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, on July 13 at 6:10 a.m., members of the Haverhill Police narcotics gang unit along with a State Police Special Tactical Operations Team entered Santos' apartment with a search warrant they had previously obtained.

Police said they found the cocaine on the top of a desk in a bedroom, according to the report.

Santos along with a woman, Estela Aguilar, and the two children were in the apartment at the time, the report said.

Police arrested Santos and Aguilar, who arranged to have the children picked up, the report said. Court official said they arrested Aguilar on an existing warrant for failing to pay court fees related to a prior case of license suspension.

In addition to the drugs, police seized $2,778 in cash as profits of the drug trade along with various drug distribution materials.