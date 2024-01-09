State objects to parts of discovery request in Noel case

Jan. 8—CLARK COUNTY — State prosecutors are objecting to a few different requests by the defense of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

Noel is currently charged with 15 felonies including theft, public corruption and ghost employment.

In response to a request from Noel's defense for the production of "documents and things" on Dec. 15, an objection was filed by the state on Dec. 18.

According to the state's objections under the "Definitions and Instructions" section, while it does agree to provide discovery as outlined by any court order, "providing specific answers to each and every request by the defense is unduly burdensome and unreasonable."

It states that "nearly every numbered paragraph" requested by the defendant is "overly broad."

According to court documents, the defense requested the recorded statements of multiple individuals and entities including former CCSO employees Donnie Jones, Brent Fisher, Rodney Whobrey and Michael Bowling, who all allegedly were assigned to do maintenance work for Noel's private property.

Other requests made for statements included current Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples, Assistant Sheriff Mark Grube and any and all employees/owners of John Jones Auto Group. No objection was filed by the state for this discovery request.

The defendant also separately requested text and email communications between Indiana State Police and the individuals and entities mentioned from the statement's request. The state objected, saying this request is "too broad."

A pre-trial hearing was originally scheduled on Jan. 8, and has now been rescheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Clark Circuit Court No. 1.