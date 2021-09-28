State offers $25,000 reward for information in 2017 Sprague homicide

Sep. 27—A $25,000 reward is being offered by the New London State's Attorney's Office for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who fatally shot a 31-year-old man in Sprague in 2017.

The body of Steven J. Devost was found by police officers who were responding to a disturbance at his 1 Bay St. home shortly after midnight on Dec. 14, 2017. He suffered fatal gunshot wounds to his torso and upper extremities and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Nearly four years later, the New London State's Attorney's Office has authorized the $25,000 reward, Connecticut State Police announced Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lloyd Wright with the state police Eastern District Major Crimes Unit at (860) 848-6548 or (860) 987-3901.