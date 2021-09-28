State offers $25,000 reward for information in 2017 Sprague homicide

Taylor Hartz, The Day, New London, Conn.
·1 min read

Sep. 27—A $25,000 reward is being offered by the New London State's Attorney's Office for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who fatally shot a 31-year-old man in Sprague in 2017.

The body of Steven J. Devost was found by police officers who were responding to a disturbance at his 1 Bay St. home shortly after midnight on Dec. 14, 2017. He suffered fatal gunshot wounds to his torso and upper extremities and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Nearly four years later, the New London State's Attorney's Office has authorized the $25,000 reward, Connecticut State Police announced Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lloyd Wright with the state police Eastern District Major Crimes Unit at (860) 848-6548 or (860) 987-3901.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

    The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police identified

    A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.

  • New search planned for Texas father who vanished from Bridger-Teton National Forest in August

    Robert Lowery, the 46-year-old father from Houston, Texas, is one of three people who have gone missing in the Bridger-Teton National Forest this summer.

  • Lin Wood’s Ex-Partners Say He’s a Fraudster. His Emails May Prove It

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyEmbattled pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood could soon be in even more legal hot water, following allegations by former law partners that he lied to a judge and covered up a scheme to steal their share of settlements involving former Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann.Making matters worse for Wood, his one-time partners say he wrote the alleged scheme down in a series of late-night emails—documents they now have.While Wood made his name as a lawy

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • Federal authorities cash in on safety box seizures as owners fight back

    Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.

  • SC woman sentenced to 40 years after home invasion that left an 8-year-old dead

    The victim was an 8-year-old boy.

  • Person of Interest ‘Rebuffed’ by Missing Florida College Student Kills Himself

    via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and

  • Anonymous benefactor buys new home for ex-Castro prisoner after she loses eviction fight

    Ana Lazara Rodriguez, who had been fighting to avoid eviction from her home since February, lost a last-ditch court battle. But an anonymous benefactor bought her a new home.

  • Gunman accused in road rage shooting after Astros game walks free

    The suspect accused for taking the teen's life won't have to register for an ankle monitor for two days after his release, leaving the teen's family feeling unprotected.

  • White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park

    A Brooklyn “Karen” allegedly assaulted a Black couple at a dog park in Williamsburg after telling them to stay in […] The post White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park appeared first on TheGrio.

  • New York police seize illegal vans that were advertised on Airbnb as a cheap 'glamping' experience for $100 a night

    Multiple vans that were promoted to tourists on Airbnb as a luxury experience were impounded due to illegal documentation, according to police.

  • Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, attacking deputy

    A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police, sheriff's officials said Monday. Jason Robinson was arrested Saturday night after a struggle in which he removed a Polk County Sheriff's stun gun and radio and attempted to choke him, the sheriff's office said in a news release. “Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

  • Marine Corps veteran sprayed in face during Capitol riot dies

    A Marine Corps veteran who vigorously fought charges against him in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has died of undisclosed reasons in a Florida hospital.

  • Police: Gunman in grocery store shooting lost job that day

    Law enforcement officials on Monday said the gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others at a Tennessee supermarket before killing himself had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day. “He was a third-party vendor working inside Kroger and was asked to leave his job the morning of Thursday, September 23, 2021,” the release said. “The police department is processing evidence to include electronic evidence, as well as the crime scene vehicles, and interviewing other potential witnesses.”

  • State senator acquitted on 15 charges in federal theft case

    A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.

  • Louisiana Camaro Driver Does Donuts, Gets Arrested

    These are the most courteous donuts we’ve ever seen…

  • Man found burned, dismembered in Fort Worth dumpster was scared of someone, report says

    Three burned, dismembered bodies were found last week in a Fort Worth dumpster.

  • Reagan shooter John Hinckley wins unconditional release

    Officials have determined that the man who attempted to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan in 1981 should be freed from court-imposed restrictions placed on him since 2016.