State offers $25K reward for info on 2018 shooting

Jan. 13—HENDERSON — State and local authorities are hoping the offer of up to a $25,000 reward can spark progress in a nearly four-year-old homicide investigation.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the offer in connection with the 2018 shooting death of De'Cedric Tyquon Alston, who was 22 at the time.

The move came at the behest of Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame, and followed the recent assignment of a new investigator to the case.

"He was going through my cold cases and brought this to my attention," Brame said. "So I asked him to request funds from the governor's office."

The sheriff added that authorities to this point have had no leads in Alston's death.

Cooper's office said Alston was shot late on Feb. 22, 2018, as he was driving his vehicle in the 1100 block of Warrenton Road, in Vance County just east of U.S. 1. He died the next day, according to the obituary posted for him by Davis-Royster Funeral Service.

Brame said Alston was the only person in the vehicle hit when his assailant fired into it, although a child riding with him suffered "minor injuries" from the broken glass.

The reward is for information leading to the "arrest and conviction" of whoever's responsible, Cooper's office said. Anyone with information is asked to call Vance County Sheriff's Office at 252-738-2200, Henderson-Vance Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

Alston's was one of three cases Cooper's office posted rewards for on Thursday. The others involved a 2017 shooting in Greensboro and a 2022 stabbing in Atlantic Beach.

