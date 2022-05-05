State offers $5K reward for arrest in Wadesboro shooting that left teen dead, another paralyzed
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person accused of a shooting that left a Wadesboro high school student dead and another teen seriously hurt.
On Jan. 20, 2020, two teenagers playing pickup basketball were shot after leaving the courts at Harvest Ministries. Malik Byrd, 16, was killed. Chrishaun Hough was left paralyzed from the chest down after the shooting.
At the scene, Wadesboro police found a vehicle riddled with bullets.
At this point, no one has been charged with Byrd’s murder and Hough’s attempted murder.
Cooper said the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000.
Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.
