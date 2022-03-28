State offers maximum sentence of 37 years in drug-deal murder

Mar. 28—Jaiden Ciruzzi — the Goffstown boy who was 16 when he shot and killed a Manchester high school student during an illegal drug deal in 2017 — appeared in court Monday and pleaded guilty to the crime.

Ciruzzi, who is now 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for prosecutors asking for a prison sentence of no more than 37 years when he returns to Hillsborough County Superior Court in June for sentencing.

The length of the sentence will be up to Judge Will Delker, who said he was familiar with the terms of the deal and wants to hear lawyers from both sides make their arguments.

Ciruzzi appeared in an orange jail jumpsuit with his hands handcuffed. Flanked by two lawyers, he answered "yes sir" and "no sir" to Delker's routine questions. He said "guilty sir" when Delker asked for his plea.

Ciruzzi admitted to shooting and killing Ian Jewell, 18, in a hardware store parking lot in Goffstown. He was certified to stand trial as an adult and faced both first- and second-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors will drop the first-degree murder charge once the deal is finalized.

Speaking in court, homicide prosecutor Peter Hinckley stressed that the state has never alleged that Ciruzzi planned to murder Jewell, a beloved Memorial High School student. First-degree murder also applies when a killer commits an unintentional murder during a felony such as a robbery.

Ciruzzi used a handgun to rob Jewell of what Hinckley termed "property." In past hearings, authorities have said that Ciruzzi lured Jewell to Goffstown to buy thousands of dollars worth of LSD with the intention of robbing him. They struggled, and Jewell was shot.

"The message is that Ian Jewell was the only victim in this case. He was and always has been the victim," Hinckley, a senior assistant attorney general, told reporters. Ciruzzi's initial lawyer said the case involved "outsourcing to prosecution" societal problems such as drug use by teens and easy access to guns.

The killing took place on Nov. 19, 2017, at a hardware store parking lot in Goffstown. Ciruzzi lived in Goffstown and attended high school there.

Jewell's 16-year-old girlfriend was in the driver's seat of the car and witnessed the struggle and the shot. Hinckley said Jewell appeared to be on top of Ciruzzi when Ciruzzi fired the shot.

Lawyers for Ciruzzi had planned to argue self-defense if the case went to trial.

Under terms of the deal, Ciruzzi can shave five years off his sentence if he stays out of trouble in prison and if he earns associate and bachelor degrees. He has about 4 1/2 years of credit for time served in jail awaiting trial.

Further, inmates are eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of their sentence. All that means that Ciruzzi will be eligible for parole in 17 years if Delker sentences him to 37 years.

Members of the Jewell family were in court but said nothing to reporters. Hinckley said they understand and do not oppose the proposed deal.

"You're dealing with family members who have lost a loved one. So to say it's a fair and appropriate sentence does them a disservice," Hinckley said.

The sentencing is scheduled for June 2, and both Hinckley and Ciruzzi's lawyers will file memorandum before the date. Ciruzzi's lawyers are free to ask for a shorter sentence.