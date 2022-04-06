State offers restitution to falsely imprisoned man

Apr. 6—The Georgia General Assembly has passed a resolution to compensate a falsely accused man for 20 years behind bars.

Dennis Perry, who was freed from prison in July 2020 after more than two decades of incarceration, will be paid $1.23 million with funds from the Department of Administrative Services. The payment will be in full and complete satisfaction of all claims against the state.

Perry was accused of the 1985 murders of Harold and Thelma Swain, an elderly Black couple who were shot and killed in a church in Waverly. He was arrested in 2000, after the investigation was reopened.

Perry was convicted on the testimony of one person, with no physical evidence linking him to the murders. The person who testified was paid a reward by the Camden County Sheriff's Office for providing the information that led to Perry's conviction.

In 2020, he was freed after DNA evidence found at the crime scene excluded Perry as a suspect and linked another person who was questioned at the time of the murders as a possible suspect.

Perry will receive an initial payment of $307,500, with the remainder paid in equal monthly payments of 20 years. The payments will be excluded from his taxable net income for state income tax purposes.