Giuliani Parts Ways With His Own Attorney: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- Investigators in the House impeachment probe of President Donald Trump are questioning George Kent, a State Department official who tried to defend then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch against accusations from Rudy Giuliani and others.

Here are the latest developments:

Giuliani Parts Ways With His Own Attorney (3:16 p.m.)

Attorney Jon Sale says he is no longer representing President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on impeachment-related matters.

Sale said in a brief phone interview that he was hired by Giuliani solely to respond to the Democrats’ subpoena and the task has been completed.

“That was the extent of it,” Sale said, adding that the parting was not acrimonious. He said parting at this point was the plan all along.

Sale said he sent a letter to Capitol Hill earlier Tuesday responding to the subpoena, but he declined to reveal its contents. Tuesday is the deadline set by the three committees leading the impeachment inquiry for Giuliani to provide documents and records demanded in a subpoena.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ABC News reported that Giuliani said he won’t comply with a congressional subpoena and said “we will see what happens” if Congress tries to enforce it.

House Democrats Meet Tuesday on Inquiry Plan (2:48 p.m.)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet with House Democrats at 6 p.m. Tuesday behind closed doors to discuss their plan for the impeachment inquiry, according to a congressional aide.

Congress has been in recess for two weeks and returns to Washington for votes Tuesday evening. Republicans have dismissed the impeachment process as invalid until the full House votes to open the inquiry, although Democrats say that step is unnecessary. -- Erik Wasson

White House Budget Director Asked to Testify (11:23 a.m.)

House impeachment investigators asked acting White House budget director Russell Vought to testify on Oct. 25 about the withholding of military assistance to Ukraine and any possible efforts to cover up those actions.

Vought, who runs the Office of Management and Budget, was given the request in a letter dated Friday from the chairmen of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Reform, and Foreign Affairs committees.

“The committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized U.S. national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding a White House meeting with the president of Ukraine and military assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, as well as any effort to cover up these matters,” states the letter.

The chairmen wrote to Vought, “Based upon public reporting and evidence gathered as part of the impeachment inquiry, we believe you may have information relevant to these matters.”

The House is investigating whether Trump ordered the aid to be withheld to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

The three committees on Oct. 7 had asked OMB for information related to the withholding of military assistance and gave the office a deadline of Tuesday to respond.

The budget office on Oct. 3 turned over some documents related to the Ukraine aid to the Appropriations and Budget committees, according to two House Democratic aides. The committees are still reviewing the partial disclosure. -- Billy House

State Official Kent Arrives for Testimony (19:03 a.m.)

Kent arrived Tuesday morning to give testimony behind closed doors to the three House committees conducting the impeachment investigation.

The deputy assistant secretary in the European and Eurasian bureau overseeing policy toward Ukraine had warned in emails to colleagues in March that Yovanovitch was the target of a disinformation operation.

That message and other documents were turned over to Congress by State Department Inspector General Steve Linick early this month. Copies were obtained by Bloomberg.

Yovanovitch was recalled from her post in in May, earlier than expected, after being accused by Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, of trying to undermine the president and blocking efforts to spur an investigation by Ukrainian authorities into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a March 27 email to colleagues, Kent pointed to what he said were holes in one theory against her outlined in a Capitol Hill newspaper column. The column focused on an alleged list of people she gave to Ukraine officials to not prosecute, in order to protect Biden and others.