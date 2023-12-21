State officials advise against youth gambling gifts this holiday season

Watch out, those scratch-off lottery tickets you bought for Christmas could pose a major issue down the road.

State experts are warning of the risks of getting Michigan youth hooked on gambling this holiday season.

Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams encourages giving gambling gifts responsibly.

"While the tradition of gift giving brings joy and excitement to both children and adults, it is essential to consider the impact our gifts can have on recipients,” Williams said. “It is in this spirit of the season that I want to advocate for responsible choices when selecting presents for our younger generation."

State law prohibits those under age 18 from purchasing lottery tickets and those under age 21 from most casinos, so those age 18 and under would be unable to cash any gambling gifts.

The U.S. faces a growing youth gambling crisis, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling.

An annual campaign of the NCPG with the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University seeks to address this issue by educating on the harms of gifting children gambling-related gifts.

"Choosing meaningful gifts to share with a child can foster an environment that encourages positive experiences for young people instead of promoting potentially harmful activities like gambling,” Williams said. “Together, we can ensure a holiday season where the health of our youth is constantly prioritized.”

Experts recommend alternative gifts to promote positive growth in children, including educational toys and books, arts-related items, donations to charity organizations, and more.

Michigan gambling institutions continue to push for fair and honest gambling, preventing the spread of illegal gambling and harmful gambling addictions, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Avoid gambling risks this Christmas, experts say