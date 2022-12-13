State officials drop felony charges against former Ossipee police sergeant

Dec. 13—State authorities have taken the unusual step of dropping felony charges against a former Ossipee police sergeant accused of illegally using databases that allow police to access motor vehicle records.

Under a deal announced Tuesday by Attorney General John Formella, New Durham resident Justin Swift, 39, escapes a criminal conviction.

Formella announced several "conditions" that Swift must accept, including his inclusion on the Laurie list of problem police officers and his decertification. But Swift has been on the Laurie list for months, and his decertification has been pending for even longer before the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council.

"He hardly escapes accountability, as he will be decertified as a Police Officer and his decertification will be reflected on a national database (ending his career as a Police Officer)," wrote Formella spokesman Michael Garrity.

But Swift, who resigned as Ossipee police started investigating his actions in 2020, will not have to plead guilty to a crime.

Prosecutors rarely drop charges conditionally. Formella's spokesman would not provide a list of conditional dropped charges, but said they are a matter of public record and invited a reporter to look them up.

An email to Swift's attorney, Jim Rosenberg, was not immediately returned.

In June, Formella announced that his Public Integrity Unit had obtained an indictment of misuse of computer or computer network against Swift, a Class B felony.

They also brought two misdemeanor charges of official oppression and certification and records.

According to previous news accounts, Swift had searched police databases for the license plate of a motorcycle on which his wife was riding in July 2020.

Swift resigned once the Ossipee Police Department started investigating him.

The announcement is one of the first of the Public Integrity Unit under its new director, Dan A. Jimenez, a senior assistant attorney general.

He took over control of the unit, which focuses on politically sensitive prosecutions such as the YDC crimes in Manchester, when the previous head, Timothy Sullivan, resigned in early November.

Garrity said Jimenez was not available on Tuesday to discuss the Swift case.

As part of the agreement, Swift must also remain on good behavior and have no contact with the motorcycle owner.

