State officials investigate nursing home deaths
Louisiana officials announced an investigation into the deaths of four nursing home residents who had been evacuated to a warehouse ahead of the severe weather. (Sept. 3)
Tropical Storm Larry has strengthened into the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and is forecast to turn into a Category 3 storm in the next 48 hours and a Cat 4 by Sunday.
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
Hurricane Larry is moving through the Atlantic on a path that is expected to take it north of the Caribbean Sea as it rapidly intensifies into a major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. Models predict Larry could be as strong as a Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds by Sunday as it moves toward the general direction of Bermuda. It’s still to early to say if it will affect ...
As we near the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season on September 10, forecasters are keeping a close eye on the next system set to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend.
In the suburb of Montgomery County, there were at least three storm-related fatalities, and a fourth death was reported in Bucks County.
Water rescues took place around the Philadelphia area in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Lehigh counties.
"We need to invest now for the future. That's the lesson we've learned from the investment in the levees," said Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy.
Before and after satellite images of the devastation caused by Storm Ida in the north-east US.
At least 14 deaths were reported across the Northeast after dangerous flash floods swept across the area.
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has amplified a lot of anti-vax and functionally pro-COVID sentiments on his show for months, even if, as Fox News always notes when asked, he has very carefully insisted he is not anti-vaccines and is simply asking questions about this particular vaccine. But whether you believe that or not, on Thursday’s episode of his show Carlson fully endorsed people who buy and use fake vaccine cards to avoid getting vaccinated themselves. He also said that efforts to control the s
The repairman gave Biden's information to Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who sent it to the NY Post. The judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice.
The death toll from the remnants of Hurricane Ida's blast through the Northeast rose to 46 on Thursday; New York City was overwhelmed by water.
Flooded out by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him. Comardelle thought he was winning against Hurricane Ida until the Category 4 winds at its heart battered his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his handmade levee, which includes a pump and a homemade flood gate for the driveway. As he worked, Comardelle couldn't help but wonder when he might be able to get back out on the water to make a living catching crabs.
Gunman who shot, killed student at Mount Tabor High School apprehended after hours-long search
With the remnants of Hurricane Ida hammering New York City, the National Weather Service issued the first-ever Flash Flood Emergency for the city.View Entire Post ›
Soaking rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida prompted the evacuations of thousands of people Wednesday after water reached dangerous levels at a dam near Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported at 10:44 p.m. Thursday three miles from Ukiah, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Louisiana woman shot dead after ramming sheriff's deputy with car, threatening Ida repair crew
Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.
Readers say the Democratic recall candidate proposing a water pipeline linking California to the Mississippi River is onto something.