State officials offer security guidelines for houses of worship

Dec. 26—Pennsylvania safety officials met with religious leaders last week on how to increase security at houses of worship.

The Pennsylvania Office of Homeland Security, Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spoke with more than 300 religious leaders who participated in an event Thursday. Presentations focused on the various programs available to houses of worship, including free security assessments and nonprofit security grants.

The Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center provided an overview of incidents and trends impacting houses of worship and the faith-based community. PaCIC, managed by the state police, provides Pennsylvania's law enforcement community with investigative data, intelligence information and threat assessments to help deter crimes and terrorist acts.

"Every Pennsylvanian has the right to feel safe while expressing and exercising their religious beliefs, without fear of intimidation or harassment," said Major Michaelann Andrusiak, Director of the Pennsylvania Office of Homeland Security. "This outreach program aligns with our mission to protect all Commonwealth citizens from threats to their safety and way of life."

The federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program provides funding for physical and cybersecurity enhancements and other security-related activities to nonprofit organizations that are at a high risk of a terrorist or other extremist attack. The program also seeks to integrate the preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations with broader state and local preparedness efforts. In fiscal year 2023, 46 organizations were awarded more than $5.6 million in funding.

"This grant program is just one of the many tools that faith-based organizations and houses of worship have available to them to enhance emergency planning, conduct training and increase their overall security to ensure their members feel safe and can continue to enrich the communities they serve," said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. "It is critical that these facilities have this information and know where they can turn for additional resources and guidance if they need it."

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency announced the sixth cohort of Nonprofit Security Grant Program awards approved, which awarded 93 organizations funding. These organizations join 488 entities that have received nearly $20 million total in funding since 2020.