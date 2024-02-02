State officials still reviewing commissioners' request to remove Lillywhite from office

CENTREVILLE – Five months ago this week, St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeking her aid in removing Mark Lillywhite as sheriff.

A copy was included to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

County officials said they have not received word from anyone at the state regarding the Aug. 31 letter, which was sent Sept. 1.

Stacey LaRouche, press secretary for Whitmer, said the matter remains under review. She confirmed receipt of the county’s letter and said, per protocol, it was initially turned over to Nessel’s office.

“If an individual submits a formal petition to the state for removal of an elected official, it is sent to the attorney general for review and recommendation,” LaRouche stated in an email reply.

Danny Wimmer, press secretary for Nessel, said the governor is, in fact, authorized to remove public officials.

“While the department of attorney general has no statutory role in the removal or request-for-removal process … the governor’s office typically requests our department review such requests,” Wimmer stated. “The governor’s office did ask our office to review a request from the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, related to Sheriff Lillywhite.”

Wimmer on Jan. 16 noted the attorney general’s office completed its review and forwarded its review to the executive office of the governor.

LaRouche on Jan. 26 stated via email “We are reviewing this matter.” No timeframe of when review of the issue will be completed was indicated.

With Lillywhite not seeking re-election, five people are seeking the office: Dennis Allen, Undersheriff Jason Bingaman, Joe Bingaman, Gordon Evilsizor and Chad Spence. The field of five will be narrowed to one following the August primary election, as all are running as Republicans.

Meanwhile, reached Thursday evening, Lillywhite said he has come to expect scorn from the public.

“At the end of the day, I signed up for it; I deserve (the grief) I get,” he said. “The people who know me know I’m the real person and the people who don’t can say what they want.”

The one-year anniversary of Lillywhite’s well-documented arrest for operating under the influence following a crash on U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County is coming up at the end of the month.

Lillywhite reiterated he regrets what happened and is grateful nobody was hurt.

“I hope it doesn’t happen to anybody else but, you know what? It could happen to anybody who deals with life,” he said. “I just hope it doesn’t happen to anybody else, I hope they learn from what I did and I hope they make better choices.”

Lillywhite has come to terms with the consequences of what happened last year.

“The (sheriff’s) job will go on without me and it will go on for many, many years,” he said. “I’ve got a new job, a new life, a better life and I’m happy what I do now.”

