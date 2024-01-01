State officials tout highway improvements during 2023

Jan. 1—Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced that more than 1,500 lane miles of state and local highways were improved and more than 2,800 bridges were replaced or improved during 2023.

The projects by the state Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority represented a more than $2.4 billion investment in New York's roads and bridges, according to a media release from Hochul's office.

"During this construction season, we put the pedal to the metal on our record-setting efforts to modernize New York's transportation network and improve travel all across the state," Hochul said in the release. "These paving and bridge projects will provide motorists in every corner of this state with a smoother ride while also helping to ensure that our transportation network can be among the most resilient and sustainable in the nation."

During 2023, the state Department of Transportation improved 1,586 lane miles along state and local highways, representing a $753 million investment in New York's roadways. The resurfacing included more than 500 lane miles of improvements that were funded from the Pave Our Potholes Program. Additionally, NYSDOT replaced or improved 2,833 bridges statewide, totaling a nearly $1.7 billion investment "that enhanced safety, improved sustainability and boosted resiliency against severe weather impacts," according to the release.

State Department of Transportation maintenance forces also "worked aggressively throughout the year to combat potholes," the release said, filling an estimated 1.1 million potholes during 2023. Potholes are formed primarily due to infiltration of water into pavements through cracks in the surface.

Additionally, the state Thruway Authority reinvested $78.3 million in toll dollars to reconstruct or rehabilitate more than 162 lane miles of the Thruway system. In addition to roadway resurfacing, there were also significant safety enhancements made including guiderail repairs, line striping, signage, and drainage improvements, according to the release.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Governor Hochul continues to show her commitment to keeping all motorists in New York safe and connected by repairing and restoring our roads and bridges, making them ready to meet the challenges of the 21st century. The improvements we made in 2023 will help make our transportation network more resilient and help ensure that New Yorkers can stay on the move as we confront the reality of climate change."