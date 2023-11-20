State officials tout no bias in police stops. Looking closer reveals a different reality

Massachusetts public safety officials tightly controlled and influenced researchers' work on the state's first study of racial profiling in 20 years.

When Massachusetts released its first taxpayer-funded report on racial profiling in two decades last year, the narrative was clear.

Researchers found “no support for patterns of racial disparity in traffic stops,” state public safety officials wrote in a press release.

But a USA TODAY Network investigation by the Cape Cod Times, Worcester Telegram & Gazette and USA TODAY raises serious questions about how the study was procured, influenced and framed by staff at the state’s public safety agency.

“It appears to not be consistent with legislative intent,” Katy Naples-Mitchell, director of the Program in Criminal Justice Policy and Management at Harvard’s Kennedy School, said of the agency’s work on the report.

A 2022 statewide study of traffic stops by police found Hispanic and Black drivers were more likely than white drivers to receive a criminal citation while white drivers were more likely to receive a warning.

Despite claiming the report was “independent,” the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security tightly controlled the researchers’ work, a review of hundreds of emails reveals.

The public safety secretary and the attorney general used the results of only one test of racial disparity, known as Veil of Darkness, to “encourage” – rather than order – three departments to collect additional data to probe potential bias.

An expert who reviewed the study, conducted by researchers who noted no experience analyzing racial disparities in traffic stops on their application, told the USA TODAY Network the test’s methodology was seriously flawed.

Although the 415-page report detailed inequities in other tests of racial disparity performed by the research team, state officials didn’t mention those in the press release announcing its release.

Among the findings: Black and Hispanic drivers were more likely to receive a criminal citation and more likely to be arrested, and that non-white motorists were more likely to be searched.

Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2021 and reappointed by Gov. Maura Healey after she took office in January.

Gov. Maura Healey, attorney general when the profiling report was released, declined repeated interview requests. Public Safety Secretary Terrence Reidy also declined interview requests.

“I would say it does not sound like an independent study,” Edward Flynn, who held Reidy’s role in 2004, told reporters.

A tale of two racial profiling studies

After the last taxpayer-funded report on racial profiling in 2004, Flynn and then Attorney-General Thomas Reilly ordered two-thirds of Massachusetts departments to collect demographic data for all drivers stopped — including those given verbal warnings — for one year.

Police pilloried the study as political. Some departments ordered to collect verbal warning data complied, some didn’t, and the data was never publicly released.

Collecting data on verbal warnings, which account for an estimated 4 in 10 traffic stops, has never been a legal requirement for Massachusetts police, despite decade-old recommendations from anti-profiling advocates and a national police accreditation nonprofit.

Edward Flynn, former Massachusetts public safety secretary, ordered two-thirds of the state's police departments to collect demographic data on all drivers stopped after a 2004 state racial profiling study found numerous racial disparities in traffic enforcement.

The language of the laws that prompted the 2004 and 2022 studies was similar. Neither law required police to routinely collect data on verbal warnings after law enforcement actively opposed the mandate.

Instead, both laws tasked the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security with hiring a third-party research team to produce a report on ticketed stops, and to decide with the attorney general whether the results showed a department had "engaged in racial or gender profiling.” If so, they would order the department to collect data on every stop.

Both laws said that data collection would only last a year, and failed to specify what would happen to the information once collected. In 2019, lawmakers also left racial profiling — a lightning-rod term — undefined.

“I would like to go on record today in calling on our secretary of public safety to communicate clearly and in advance to the people of the commonwealth what kind of disparities will constitute engaging in racial profiling,” former state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston, said on the day the 2019 bill passed.

The public safety agency — then led by Secretary Thomas Turco and Reidy, his undersecretary — never did so.

The state public safety agency under Secretary Thomas Turco opposed requiring police to collect data on all drivers they stop, including those given verbal warnings, according to a 2019 memo that circulated during negotiations of the law.

The agency shared law enforcement’s position against collecting data on all stops, an internal memo, which circulated during negotiations of the 2019 law, shows.

When the agency released the report three years later, critics noted that the press release failed to mention many of the disparities researchers found.

The report highlights, in dozens of towns, statistically significant racial disparities in the rates of criminal citations, as well as searches and arrests.

Then-Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston, called on the public safety secretary to clarify what level of racial disparities would trigger an order for police departments to collect data on every driver stopped.

For example, in Worcester, the state’s second-largest city, the police department — currently under federal civil rights investigation — arrested Hispanic and Black drivers who were cited at rates of 11.5% and 5.3%, respectively, compared to just 2.5% of white drivers.

Naples-Mitchell, the Harvard expert, said such disparities have been cited in other studies as “evidence of discrimination.”

But state officials in 2022 only used results of a particular test — called Veil of Darkness — in their final consideration of whether to order follow-up data collection, Elaine Driscoll, an agency spokesperson, indicated in a statement.

State officials barred the research team from speaking with reporters.

Naples-Mitchell was among many critics of their report.

One document obtained by the USA TODAY Network showed agency staff discussed whether to respond to the allegation the report had suffered a “whitewashing.”

Bidding process to choose researchers questioned

The team of researchers the agency hired had never produced a study of racial disparities in traffic stops before, bid documents show.

They were selected over two other teams that had — including one led by Northeastern’s Jack McDevitt, a longtime expert in the field and a lead author of the 2004 study.

The applicants’ proposals were scored by state employees who worked for the public safety agency for less than two years, payroll records show.

They produced score sheets that contained errors, internal inconsistencies, and were at times “cryptic” in their brevity, said Brian C. O'Donnell, who served for 12 years in the Massachusetts Attorney General bid unit. He reviewed the proposals at the USA TODAY Network’s request.

O'Donnell called one reviewer’s perfect score of 100 for a research team from Salem State and Worcester State universities — the group ultimately chosen to conduct the study — “almost unnaturally high,” and said the other teams appeared to be more qualified.

All three reviewers gave Salem and Worcester State researchers higher scores for experience than the team led by McDevitt, who has conducted racial profiling studies for multiple states and the federal government.

In their application, the Salem and Worcester State researchers wrote that at the beginning of their work, “literature searches and reviews may be required related to the proposed study, such as best practices for motor vehicle stop analysis methodology.”

Northeastern’s application was the only one of the three that cited the state’s lack of data on verbal warnings as “the most serious limitation in this data.”

In their final report, 14 months later, Salem and Worcester State researchers reached the same conclusion.

“It would be particularly important to have data on verbal warnings to examine potential racial disparities in who is given a verbal warning and who is cited as these are often the violations that allow for the most discretion,” they wrote.

The chosen team, all of them professors with gang prevention research experience — Salem State’s Gina Curcio and two from Worcester State, Joseph Gustafson and Francis Olive — were given close guidance and a tight deadline.

Emails show researchers couldn't start their work in earnest until late March 2021, when state staff first shared the citation dataset for analysis. The first deadline for a completed draft report was late April 2021, which would have given the team about a month.

The deadline was repeatedly pushed back. In one email, a state staffer thanked researchers forchanging their “vacation and family plans” to meet a July 15, 2021 deadline.

When they asked for background on the legislation they were working under, an agency staffer told researchers he was “unable to get much information.”

Other government-funded anti-profiling programs, including in California and Connecticut, work in consultation with an advisory group composed of police, civil rights experts, community leaders, lawmakers and others.

The USA TODAY Network found no evidence the Massachusetts public safety agency sought such a collaboration. The agency did hold three public meetings after the study’s release, during which researchers were barred from answering questions.

Agency officials had a conduit to police chiefs associations on staff — former Hampden Police Chief and former President of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association Jeff Farnsworth, hired in 2021 as a senior policy advisor.

Jeff Farnsworth, then-Hampden police chief and then-president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, speaks about proposed police reform bills surrounded by dozens of police chiefs at an October 2020 rally. In 2021, Farnsworth was hired as a senior policy advisor at the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

Farnsworth — as well as Turco, Reidy, and the agency’s general counsel, Susan Terrey — was invited to a meeting that a staffer told researchers would be an opportunity to “meet some people, and present your general research plan.”

Early drafts of a May 2021 presentation to state officials show researchers planned to emulate the nationally recognized anti-profiling program in Connecticut, which itself was inspired by McDevitt’s work in 2004, according to Ken Barone, director of Connecticut’s program since 2012.

‘The state maintaining control of the solution’

Eleven days after the May 2021 meeting where researchers presented their plan to top agency brass, a staffer conveyed a message from Terrey.

“In a very constructive manner, Sue asked that your team stay away from the ‘solution proposal’ piece and stay primarily focused on the analyses of the data,” the state staffer wrote. “She mentioned that there are a couple of additional pieces (sic) legislation and case law that are in play in terms of the state maintaining control of the solution.”

A June 2021 email sent by then-Executive Office of Public Safety and Security staffer Christopher Bruell instructed researchers to stay away from their u0022solution proposalu0022 and focus on analyses of the citation data.

Terrey alluded to a ruling from the state’s highest court that aimed to make it easier for people to claim racial profiling in court, and to a 2020 police reform law that defined profiling as differential treatment based on race evidenced through “statistically significant data.”

Agency staff declined to answer questions about the email, including what Terrey meant by “the state maintaining control of the solution.” Driscoll, the agency spokesperson, asserted the researchers’ work was “independent.”

Naples-Mitchell said the emails she reviewed suggest the state’s public safety agency controlled the study’s methodology, findings and even its ultimate recommendations.

“It questions whether the actual guidepost for the research is the data itself or if there are political considerations that are influencing how those data get analyzed and reported,” she said.

Researchers pushed toward Veil of Darkness test

Before the late May “methodology meeting” with researchers, agency staff recommended they conduct a Veil of Darkness test, one of multiple tests of disparity in traffic stops listed in the state’s original request for study proposals.

The test’s premise is that police departments engaged in racial profiling would be more likely to pull over people of color in the daylight when their skin color is more easily visible than in darkness.

Some researchers consider the Veil of Darkness to be the gold standard of racial profiling tests, but it has many critics. Barone said the test’s limitations — as well as the limits of other tests — are why his program bases its ultimate findings on multiple tests, only one of which is Veil of Darkness.

In early April, researchers asked an agency staffer “once again” if conducting a Veil of Darkness test was “essential to the report or something we’d look at afterwards to flesh out and contextualize results.”

The email also expressed concern about their deadline.

“As you know, it takes time, reading, research, and thinking to sort out some of these conceptual issues, and the academic way is at odds with the deadline,” they wrote.

The staffer, Christopher Bruell, said in response that the agency “would eventually defer to you as the research team to determine what you believe to be the most effective approach to determining whether or not there are meaningful discrepancies,” before warning that Northeastern University researchers got “pushback” for using a certain disparity test included in the state’s 2004 profiling report that drew intense police criticism.

“I did a bunch of reading on more current approaches and that’s why I mentioned the veil of darkness as well,” Bruell added.

Bruell declined an interview request.

State staff gave other guidance and edits that shaped the report: One July 2021 email showed researchers deleted “any reference to a recommendation to address racial profiling.”

In explaining other edits, Curcio – the professor from Salem State – wrote that she created a separate document with “all of the sections that we think we need to remove from the report but don’t want to lose (e.g. ideas for recommendations and info on benchmarks just in case EOPSS decides at the last minute that they do want these, etc.).”

State racial bias research method ‘is simply wrong’

The Veil of Darkness test eventually anchored the state press release announcing the report, which noted the statewide analysis “found no support for patterns of racial disparity in traffic stops.”

“The Massachusetts traffic stop report deviates significantly from best practice,” said Matthew Ross, a professor at both Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy & Urban Affairs and its Department of Economics who has conducted analyses of racial disparities in traffic stops for the U.S. Department of Justice and states including Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Matthew Ross, an associate professor at both Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy & Urban Affairs and its Department of Economics, has studied racial disparities in traffic stops for the U.S. Department of Justice and states including Connecticut.

After reviewing the report’s Veil of Darkness results he said the authors “appear to have cherry-picked results” that show “no or even reverse discrimination.”

One of the biggest issues, Ross stressed, is that researchers analyzed citations that were issued outside of what is known as the “inter-twilight window,” a time of day that is light in the summer and dark in the winter because of variations in sunset and daylight savings time. Using tickets issued during that time makes it more likely the same drivers, such as commuters, will be on the road, the only difference being visibility. Citations issued outside of that window should not be analyzed, Ross said, but the research team included them.

“I have never seen another study that does this and it is simply wrong,” Ross said.

Other problems Ross identified include basing the analysis on traffic citations rather than traffic stops (more than one citation can be issued per stop), and that researchers failed to limit their analysis to certain types of moving violations.

He found other problems, too, including a lack of checks and controls normally used by researchers conducting the test.

Another limitation was a problem that can only be cured by the Legislature: researchers didn’t have data on all traffic stops.

At the request of the USA TODAY Network, Ross conducted several Veil of Darkness tests using Registry of Motor Vehicle ticket data obtained by reporters that contained more citations than the dataset used by the state’s researchers.

Ross analyzed more than 600,000 traffic stops by individual Massachusetts police departments from 2020 to 2022 and identified 22 local departments and 11 state police troops with statistically significant Veil of Darkness disparities.

Ross also conducted a statewide test using stops from a longer period – 2014 to 2022. That test found that drivers of color were more likely to be stopped during daylight in Massachusetts.

Ross broke it down by year and found “highly significant” racial disparities in six of the nine years.

“The conventional interpretation of these results is that it is indicative of potential discrimination by Massachusetts police against minority motorists,” Ross said.

2019 law did not accomplish what it was designed to do

Two years ahead of the 2022 study, the public safety agency quietly released another report required by the 2019 law: an investigation into the feasibility of expanding the state’s traffic stop data collection to track stops ending in verbal warnings.

It’s possible to do it, they found.

The Legislature has not followed up on that report, or the 2022 racial profiling report that followed.

Nearly two decades after taxpayer-funded researchers first recommended the state collect data on all stops, Massachusetts appears no closer to doing so, making the state ineligible for millions in federal funding used by other states to address bias in traffic enforcement, including Connecticut.

Former state Rep. Jonathan Hecht, now a member of a group focused on reforming the state Legislature, said state lawmakers regularly fail to follow up on legislation they pass — to the state’s detriment.

“Not only are we losing out on this money that Connecticut's getting, not only are we way behind other states in terms of really looking at this problem, but we spent years and years and years turning around on this issue to come up with something that's turned out to not really even accomplish even what it said it would,” Hecht said.

When she became governor this year, Healey reappointed the public safety agency officials who oversaw the 2022 report. Her office repeatedly referred questions to the agency, and Healey herself declined to comment for this story even when approached by reporters after giving a speech outside of the Statehouse to commemorate Juneteenth.

“We will defend the truth and lead this nation forward in the fight against racism,” Healey told assembled members of the state’s Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, calling it a “moral imperative” to end racial disparities.

Gov. Maura Healey, surrounded by members of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus and others, speaks during the Juneteenth 2023 ceremony in front of the Statehouse.

“That also means reckoning, and recognizing, what’s happening here in our own state of Massachusetts.”

Jeannette Hinkle is a Cape Cod Times staff writer, Brad Petrishen is a Worcester Telegram & Gazette staff writer, data reporters Dan Keemahill and Dian Zhang did the analysis for USA TODAY and Kinga Borondy Worcester Telegram & Gazette staff writer contributed to this report.

The Cape Cod Times, Worcester Telegram & Gazette and USA TODAY are providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing to the Times, Worcester Telegram & Gazette, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Mass. officials tout no racial profiling. State report questioned.