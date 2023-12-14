State OKs new local charter school

Dec. 13—HIGH POINT — A proposed charter school with a focus on "classical" education and sharply limited use of technology compared to public schools gained state approval Monday, with plans to open somewhere in the High Point area for the 2025-26 school year.

The North Carolina Charter School Review Board voted 10-2 to approve the application for the Liberty Charter Academy, which would be operated by American Traditional Academies, founded by Mary Catherine Sauer of Summerfield.

According to the application, Sauer previously founded three successful charter schools in Guilford County: Cornerstone Charter Academy, which opened in 2012; Piedmont Classical High School, which opened in 2015; and Revolution Academy, which opened in 2020.

This was the third year Sauer submitted an application for Liberty Charter Academy.

The charter school's board includes two High Point residents, John O'Day, a former Summerfield Town Council member, and former City Council member Victor Jones. It also includes Matthew Schneider of Oak Ridge, an associate dean and English professor at High Point University, and Doug MacColl of Jamestown.

The school does not yet have a site, but the application lists the ZIP codes covering High Point and Jamestown as its target area and said the school will draw students from Jamestown, western High Point and surrounding areas, the application said. When a site is found, the long-term goal will be to buy it.

In a survey of more than 300 area families whose children will be of school age in August 2025, "88% of respondents indicated that they believe that a classical, back to basics charter school would be good for their children," the application said. "Of the respondents who will have school-aged children in 2025, 90% indicated that they would or might apply to Liberty Charter Academy."

The "traditional" academic approach described in the application includes teaching cursive handwriting, Latin in the middle-school grades, formal grammar instruction and a writing program, and the school will have a dress code or uniform.

"These academic foundations are a stark contrast to other local schools' focus on personalized learning and technology integration," the application said. "LCA will be a limited technology school, thus students will not use computers on a daily basis."

The aim is to enroll 645 students in kindergarten through ninth grade the first year and add a high school grade each year until the enrollment reaches more than 1,200 in the 2028-29 school year.

"Almost 70% of survey respondents indicated that they were more likely to choose a K-12 school than a K-8 school, indicating that the addition of high school grades will drive enrollment in the lower grades," the application said.