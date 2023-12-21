State OKs local early voting plans

Dec. 20—TRIAD — The N.C. State Board of Elections approved early voting plans Tuesday for primary elections early next year in Guilford, Randolph and Davidson counties.

The state board had to review all voting plans that were approved at the county level in non-unanimous votes by county boards of elections. The plans involve sites of early voting polls and their days of operation.

Earlier this year, the primary early voting plans for each of the three counties were approved by the three county election board Democrats and rejected by the two Republican members. The state elections board approved the area counties' early voting plans on a split party vote, with the three Democratic members voting yes and the two Republican members voting no.

The objection that Republicans had for the Randolph and Davidson County plans was that they did not want early voting on Sunday. The objection that was rejected for the Guilford County plan centered on not wanting early voting polls at N.C. A&T State University and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

The plans from Guilford, Randolph and Davidson counties were among proposals from 11 counties statewide reviewed by the state elections board during its meeting in Raleigh.

Early voting for the party primaries begins Feb. 15 and concludes March 2 heading into primary election day on March 5.

In Guilford County, the early voting plan will set up 17 early voting polls across the county, including four in the greater High Point area.

The local early voting sites will be Washington Terrace Park, the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, Jamestown Town Hall and Deep River Recreation Center. The High Point area early voting sites have been used in the last several presidential and midterm elections.

Hours for early voting at the High Point area locations will be 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend days of Feb. 24-25.

In Randolph County, the early voting plan will establish four early voting sites, with the poll for the northern part of the county at the Braxton Craven school gymnasium in Trinity, which has been used as a location for the last several elections.

Weekday early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Randolph County will have two local early voting days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18.

In Davidson County, the early voting plan will set up five early voting polls, with the Thomasville area site at the public library, which has been used for previous elections.

Early voting on weekdays will take place from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Davidson County will have two local weekend days for early voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.

Early voting on the last day for casting ballots on March 2 will take place from 8 a.m.to 3 p.m. in all counties because of a state elections statute mandating those hours. Also, the weekday hours for all counties from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. is a state requirement in even-numbered election years.

