State in opening: Brownlee was 'prepared for a confrontation'

Prosecutors said while Jayvon Watson was in a dispute with Terrence Washington Jr. over a debt, it was Washington's friend, Demaro Brownlee, who murdered Watson last May.

Brownlee is alleged to have shot Watson several times after leaving Seven Brothers Grocery in the 1000 block of East Laurel Street, the State maintained in opening statements at Brownlee's murder trial in Sangamon County court Monday.

But Brownlee's attorneys countered that Washington had the real motive to be angry with Watson.

That could set up some high drama when Washington testifies.

To avoid a delay in the trial, first assistant state's attorney Derek Dion said he wanted to be "proactive" about assuring that Washington was in court, so Associate Judge Rudolph Braud signed off on an arrest warrant compelling him to be there.

In opening, Dion said Watson had paid Washington $25 to mow his grass, but that Washington thought he was owed more, and that Watson was going to pay the remainder in cannabis.

Brownlee was with Washington and others who left Seven Brothers in the early evening hours of May 24. At that time, Dion said, Brownlee was armed with a handgun and had a ski mask and "was prepared for a confrontation."

Watson and two others, Terrence Wallace and Ricky Webb, were in a car that passed the group walking west on Laurel Street. Watson pulled over, Dion said, and before he could get away, Brownlee shot him in the chest, abdomen, arm and back.

"This is about what happened in a few seconds in a particular location," Dion said. "Look at all the evidence and look for a pattern, a pattern pointing to the defendant's guilt."

Defense attorney Victoria Kerr said it was Washington who had the murder weapon hidden in his attic wrapped in plastic.

Kerr said Brownlee's fingerprints couldn't be identified on the gun.

Among those testifying Monday from the Springfield Police Department were Officer Daniel Byers, who located a shelling casing from .22 caliber handgun that evening, and Det. Michael Fannin who found an empty magazine from a gun along the nearby railroad tracks.

Other witnesses acknowledged that Springfield Police secured video footage from Seven Brothers and a nearby State of Illinois Department of Central Management Services warehouse.

