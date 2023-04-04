State opens Ortiz murder trial with details of woman's death

Apr. 4—ANDERSON — The state's opening statement was full of emotion in the murder trial of Alexander Ortiz.

Ortiz is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 charged with the 2021 murder of Andrew Aguirre.

Deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller said Tuesday that Ortiz stabbed Aguirre multiple times in the face with a knife.

"He left her there to die on her bedroom floor in the presence of her 2-year-old son," Miller said. "For 19 hours the child tried to play with his mother and his bloody footprints were found on the bed.

"He killed her and left the child there," he said. "The child's toys were found on her body."

Investigators believe that Ortiz stabbed Aguirre on the morning of Dec. 20, 2021, and her body was discovered by her husband, Juan Avina, the night of Dec. 21, 2021.

Miller said there is video from a nearby residence that shows Ortiz backing a car into the driveway in the home in the 800 block of West Third Street, the only person to back a vehicle into the driveway.

Ortiz is later observed leaving the residence at 1:04 a.m. Dec. 21.

Miller said Ortiz took Aguirre's credit cards and first drove south on Interstate-65, checking on airline flights from Louisville to Boston.

Ortiz next traveled to Michigan where he sent a text to Aguirre's brother Diego and said he hadn't seen her since Saturday.

Miller said Ortiz eventually drove to Boston using Aguirre's credit cards and was arrested there by Massachusetts State Police.

"There is no other reasonable suspect," he said.

Defense attorney Tom Godfrey said the state opened the case with an emotional appeal by talking about the child.

Godfrey agreed that Aguirre was separated from her husband at the time and that Ortiz and Aquirre started a relationship in October 2021.

"There is a lack of physical evidence," Godfrey said.

Juan Avina testified that he was working on Dec. 21, 2021, and was supposed to pick up his son that day.

Avina said he attempted to call and text Aguirre several times around 7 p.m. and got no response.

"I was worried," he said. "I called my brother to see if his wife (Andrea's sister) had any answers from her."

Avina eventually went to the Third Street address and discovered Aguirre's body.

