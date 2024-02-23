State opposes separate trials for man accused of 2019 Cape Coral murders

Wade Wilson, 29, charged in the 2019 deaths of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, sits in court Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

State prosecutors oppose a motion seeking separate trials filed by a Fort Myers man facing capital murder charges in the 2019 deaths of two Cape Coral women.

Wade Wilson, 29, is charged with the first-degree murder of Kristine Melton, 35; grand theft of Melton's car; battery on Melissa Montanez, 41; first-degree murder of Diane Ruiz, 43; burglary of a dwelling belonging to Kent Amlin or Fannie Amlin; and petty theft from Kent Amlin or Fannie Amlin.

Melton and Ruiz were killed within days of each other in October 2019. Melton was found dead in her home; Ruiz’s body was found in a field days after her disappearance.

Wilson was indicted by a Lee County grand jury in November 2019. He has been in Lee County Jail since October 2019.

A motion filed Jan. 10 by Wilson's attorney, Lee Hollander, claims no evidence exists to link the two charges related to Melton with the other four counts.

Hollander told The News-Press separate trials wouldn't spare Wilson from capital punishment if he is convicted in the murders. He said he expects Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson will rule on the motion during a March 12 motions hearing.

Thompson hadn't ruled on the motion by Friday morning, court records show.

The state's response, filed Tuesday by Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner, says the six counts Wilson faces are "inseparable or inextricably intertwined acts."

"As such, they are admissible because they are necessary to adequately describe the charged crimes, provide an intelligent account of the charged crimes, establish the context out of which the charged crimes arose, or adequately describe events leading up to the charged crimes," the state's response reads in part.

The state said that on Oct. 7, 2019, Wilson stole Melton's car after her killing and proceeded to visit Montanez in Melton’s car and use Melton’s cellphone to contact Montanez.

After Wilson attacked Montanez, Gardiner said, he fled in Melton's car and encountered Ruiz in Cape Coral, where he killed her and repeatedly drove over her body using Melton's car.

Wilson then entered a nearby business, where he confessed the homicides to an acquaintance. When the acquaintance dialed 911, Wilson fled on foot and broke into a nearby home, leading to the latter two of the six charges.

Authorities found Ruiz's body inside Melton's car, along with both their cellphones, according to court documents.

In the state's response, Gardiner said keeping the six counts together link Wilson to the murders; Melton's car; Melton's and Ruiz's cellphones; explain his possession of the items; provide a geographical nexus for each offense; and establish context to piece the offenses together.

Wilson has at least twice faced additional charges since his initial incarceration at the Lee County Jail for the 2019 homicides. In April of last year, he faced charges in a narcotics scheme.

In October 2020, Wilson, along with a man accused in a domestic violence case, was thwarted in a bid to escape Lee County Jail.

Wilson and his cellmate at the time, Joseph Katz, 33, were both involved, authorities said.

When their roughly 10-foot-by-10-foot cell was checked, the only window in the unit showed signs of tampering with the metal frame holding the window removed and the thick security glass window showing several cracks in it.

The sheriff's office report said Wilson was the primary planner and instigator of the attempt and that Katz could not have been ignorant of the attempt or not have taken part in it. Both men refused to make a statement to deputies after discovery of the tampered window.

Wilson is next due in court March 12 for a motions hearing and April 29 for a trial call.

