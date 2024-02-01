State orders Bridge Street Bridge in Bigfork closed

Jan. 31—Bigfork residents will have to find a new way to navigate downtown for the foreseeable future after the Montana Department of Transportation closed the Bridge Street Bridge due to structural concerns Wednesday.

The bridge, which crosses the Swan River and connects downtown Bigfork to Montana 35, was closed to foot and vehicle traffic beginning Jan. 31.

During its most recent regular inspection of the bridge, the state Department of Transportation determined that the bridge can no longer reliably carry traffic and was compelled to close it due to public safety concerns.

"Plans continue to move ahead for the replacement of the current bridge; however, due to the structure's condition, early closure of the bridge due to reliability concerns has always been a possibility," said Bob Vosen, Missoula District administrator for the department. "We understand the closure is inconvenient, but safety is the top priority. We thank the community for their patience and cooperation and encourage residents to reach out with any questions or concerns."

In coordination with Flathead County, barriers will be placed at each end of the bridge and advanced warning signs will also be installed to notify drivers of the closure.

The closure will only affect the areas immediately next to the bridge and the bridge itself. The entrances of area homes and businesses will be unaffected.

Pedestrians and vehicles will be required to use Grand Drive to access downtown Bigfork. Sliter's Park and other destinations southwest of the bridge can be accessed using Bridge Street from the Montana 209 or Montana 35 turn-offs.

The state Department of Transportation is preparing to replace the existing Bridge Street Bridge with a new structure that will allow heavier loads, including emergency vehicles, and honors the past iconic bridge with a matching steel truss shape and single travel lane.

The new bridge will also feature an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant pedestrian walkway.

Construction is anticipated to start in 2026.

In response to the closure, state officials are investigating ways to expedite the schedule, but timelines are subject to change due to factors such as funding availability, availability of contractors, utility and right-of-way coordination and other unforeseen issues.

Those with questions or concerns can email Sloane Stinson at Sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the project hotline at 406-207-4484, which operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Bridge Street — Bigfork project, visit http://bit.ly/BridgeStreetBigfork.