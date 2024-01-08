State oversees crude oil leak remediation underway at Flint Hills Resources Plant

Flint Hills Resources reported a crude oil leak Saturday at the company’s Ingleside facility in San Patricio County, Corpus Christi emergency management officials stated Sunday.

Officials say there were no impacts on any area waters. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is working with Flint Hills Resources, the news release stated. The cause of the spill is still under investigation.

“At approximately 10:30 p.m. on January 6, an estimated amount of 2,915 barrels of oil leaked from a tank inside the FHR terminal,” the Corpus Christi Office of Emergency Management stated Sunday morning via a news release. “All oil is contained onsite, with no impact to any body of water. FHR sprayed the area with a sealing foam blanket to trap the odor, however, there may still be an odor in the immediate area.”

Various governmental agencies are monitoring local air quality and, as of Sunday morning, “all readings are normal,” the release stated.

As of Sunday morning TCEQ had not released additional information on its website or social media.

Last week emergency management officials across the region scrambled to find the source of a chemical-like odor that residents across the Coastal Bend smelled Thursday, according to the Caller-Times archive. That odor came from a spill of a petroleum-based material from a tank at the Shamrock Victoria Port Terminal, the TCEQ website stated.

The Victoria Office of Emergency Management shared a public notice late Thursday that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had confirmed the spill.

A spill in 2022 in the Ingleside area did impact local waters, according to the Caller-Times archive.

Officials in April 2023 finished an investigation into an oil spill at Flint Hills Resources Ingleside Terminal on Dec. 24, 2022. According to a press release from Flint Hills Resources 14,000 gallons of light crude oil were discharged during that incident from a fractured 3-inch sump line on Dock 5.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Crude oil leak reported at Flint Hills Resources Plant near Ingleside