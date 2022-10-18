State, Palmer police searching for suspect who stole firearms and truck in Vermont

State and Palmer police are searching for a man that allegedly stole a truck containing guns and body armor out of Vermont.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers and members of the Palmer police department located the missing truck outside an apartment on Gary Street. Neither the suspect or the missing firearms were inside the vehicle. Law enforcement checked the apartment building and a nearby house but found neither man nor gun.

The truck was reported stolen out of Whittingham, Vermont overnight.

Vermont State Police are the primary investigators on the case with MSP and Palmer police providing assistance.

