State Parks officials won’t discuss Whatcom arrest for assault, apparent vandalism

A man was arrested in Bellingham this week on felony warrants that cite several serious charges, but Washington State Parks officials are refusing to provide details of the alleged crimes or explain why Jacob Carl Jackson is being held at the Whatcom County Jail.

Jackson, 41, remained in custody at the downtown Bellingham jail in lieu of $100,000 bail on Friday, Dec. 30, according to jail records.

“We cannot comment on an ongoing police investigation,” said State Parks spokeswoman Sarah Dettmer in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

Dettmer refused to provide details of Jackson’s alleged crimes, including when and where they occurred, who was injured and what property was damaged.

Since a court issued warrants for Jackson’s arrest, the probable cause for those warrants should be public information.

According to online records, Jackson had a hearing in Whatcom County Superior Court on Thursday, Dec. 29, but the probable cause statement was not posted online.

Warrants sought by Washington State Parks accuse Jackson of second-degree assault and first-degree malicious mischief, both class B felonies with maximum 10-year prison terms, according to Washington state law.

▪ Second-degree assault involves an attack with a deadly weapon or one that causes severe injury.

▪ First-degree malicious mischief involves damage to property of $5,000 or more.

According to a Whatcom County Jail booking report from Wednesday, Dec. 28, Jackson also is facing charges of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding or attempting to elude a police vehicle, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and rendering criminal assistance.

Jackson was arrested about 4 p.m. Wednesday by Bellingham Police officers who were conducting a welfare check at a home in the 1300 block of Texas Street, said police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

“They were made aware (Jackson) may be in the residence during that call and knew of the outstanding probable cause for his arrest. The BPD officers located him hiding in a bathroom, standing in the shower,” Murphy told The Herald in an email.

Murphy said that Bellingham officers only knew that warrants had been issued, and they didn’t have any information about the alleged crimes.