State Patrol: Alcohol suspected in crash on 75th Street north of Rochester

Feb. 7—ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Fridley, Minnesota, man was injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2023, north of Rochester.

A 2014 GMC Sierra pickup was eastbound on 75th Street Northwest when it collided with a 2011 Ford Edge driving northbound on the ramp from Highway 52 around 5 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Ford Edge, Albert Lucky Williams, 50, of Fridley, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol report said Williams may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, Timothy Walter Rahman, 41, of Plainview, was not injured.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene.