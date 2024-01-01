State Patrol New Year’s Eve surge enforcement results

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — Law enforcement officials from the Colorado State Patrol, Grand Junction Police Department and the De Beque Marshal’s Department partnered together for a surge traffic enforcement operation on New Year’s Eve, stopping 100 motorists.

State Patrol Captain Matt Ozanic said in a release law enforcement booked a five-time DUI driver into the Mesa County Jail.

Officials also recovered a stolen vehicle worth $55,000 and issued a citation to a driver traveling 96 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Captain Ozanic wants drivers to know the majority of January crashes are due to lane violations and inattentive driving, reminding drivers to be safe as winter weather continues.

