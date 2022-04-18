State Patrol investigating cause of death of man found at Heritage Park in Olympia

An investigation is underway after a Washington State Patrol trooper came across a deceased man behind the Heritage Park public bathroom building in Olympia on Monday morning.

Sgt. Darren Wright said a trooper came across the 27-year-old man behind the bathhouse during a wellness check at around 5:15 a.m. The area was taped off for an investigation, which is being conducted by WSP and the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Wright said police don’t believe there’s any danger posed to the public, and they aren’t expecting any foul play to have been involved.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.