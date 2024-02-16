State Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-694 in Arden Hills

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Arden Hills on Friday morning.

It happened about 8:45 a.m. on westbound Interstate 694 at Snelling Avenue. The westbound lanes of I-694 in the area are expected to be closed until about 12:15 p.m., according to the State Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The State Patrol said they will be releasing more information about the crash.

