State Patrol looking for witnesses to Tacoma-area shooting on SR 16

The Washington State Patrol is looking for anyone who witnessed a shooting on State Route 16 near Union Avenue last Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 21.

WSP said one of the four occupants of a white Kia Soul shot at a Chevrolet passenger car, shattering one of its windows.

The Kia then fled the area, continuing from SR 16 to southbound Interstate 5.

One of the four people in the Kia was described as a Black male. The other three people in the Kia were wearing ski masks.

A black Kia sedan was seen driving behind the white Kia at the time of the shooting, with four occupants also wearing ski masks. The black Kia is believed to be connected to the suspect’s vehicle.

No one was hurt.

So far, witnesses haven’t been able to provide any more details about the incident. Anyone who has more information or witnessed any suspicious information in that area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact Det. Tessa Schahfer at tessa.schahfer@wsp.wa.gov or call 253-538-3172.