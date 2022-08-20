State patrol said I-5 driver eluded an earlier stop. So they took to the air for pursuit

A lengthy law enforcement tracking of a driver on Interstate 5 by air ended Friday at an Auburn bank ATM.

Washington State Patrol, in a release, said WSP in Vancouver received 9-1-1 calls shortly after noon about a driver of a Toyota Camry brandishing a weapon at other drivers on I-5 near Vancouver.

Troopers attempted to pull the driver over, but the driver fled.

According to the release, “Troopers did not pursue the vehicle but were made aware the license plate showed that the vehicle was stolen and also involved in two shootings in Portland on August 15. Fortunately, WSP aircraft was available and started to track the vehicle as it continued NB I-5.”

The aircraft followed the driver to Auburn, where the person pulled into a Heritage Bank ATM drive-thru and troopers apprehended the driver without incident.

This image provided by the Washington State Patrol shows troopers blocking a suspect from fleeing the Heritage Bank ATM drive-thru in Auburn on Friday, after an earlier alleged incident that started near Vancouver, Washington, on Interstate 5.

A search warrant was sought to search the vehicle and retrieve a gun that troopers noted was “in plain view on the floorboard of the car,” according to the release.

The driver was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of felony eluding and possession of stolen property. The investigation is ongoing.

WSP asks that witnesses to this incident please email Detective Franklin Olsen at Franklin.Olsen@wsp.wa.gov.