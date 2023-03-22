State patrol searching for suspect in drive-by shooting on I-5 in Fife

The Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a shooting on Interstate 5 in Fife on Monday morning.

According to WSP, a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on the 54th Avenue East interchange ramp when an older model BMW SUV pulled up beside it and fired a shot into the Silverado’s passenger door.

The driver of the Silverado was not harmed. They couldn’t get any license plate information for the SUV, but they did see a temporary registration tag in the top left corner of its rear window.

Witnesses describe the driver of the BMW as a clean-shaven Black man with braided hair about two to three inches in length, according to the WSP.

Anyone with information on the suspect and vehicle involved in this incident is asked to contact WSP Detective Kevin Pratt at (253) 538-3173.

This incident is the third drive-by shooting on the state’s interstates and highways in just the past week.

WSP is still looking for a gunman who shot a driver in the head on I-5 last Wednesday, and on Sunday morning, a person was shot in an Uber driver’s vehicle on State Route 520.