State patrol urges fans to drive sober following UW championship game

With the UW Huskies taking on Michigan in the National Championship on Monday evening, troopers from both states are urging drivers to stay safe on the roads.

“This should be a time of fun and family for all Washingtonians, not sorrow and tragedy,” Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste said in a news release. “We ask everyone on the roadways to slow down, pay attention, drive sober, and buckle up.”

“When it comes to safe highways, we are truly all in this together,” he added.

Partnering up with WSP are the Michigan State Police, who are similarly urging drivers to make good decisions following the game.

“Getting behind the wheel impaired is a choice and it’s the wrong one,” Michigan State Police Director Col. James F. Grady II said. “Protect yourself and others on the road by avoiding distractions, wearing your safety belt and only driving sober.”

Watch parties for the game are being held across Western Washington. You can head to this link to find one near you.