State pension age ‘will hit 70 by 2050’

The Government could be forced to increase the state pension age to 70 by 2050 to balance public finances, a major report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned.

Millions of people in their 30s and 40s will face a delayed retirement, the think tank said, as anyone born after 1980 should expect to keep working until they reach 70.

The state pension age will increase from 66 to 67 by 2028 and is legislated to rise again in the mid 2040s to 68. However, Britain’s ageing population means a rise to 70 by 2050 will likely be needed to maintain the proportion of people still in work, the IFS said.

Just 24pc of the adult population was aged 65 or over in 2020, it found. However, this is forecast to rise to 31pc in 2050 and 34pc in 2070, placing huge pressure on public finances unless the retirement age is raised.

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister, said that a state pension age of 70 would be “draconian”.

“These rigid rules do not work for real human beings,” he said.

Spending on the state pension and pensioner benefits is expected to rise from 5.6pc of national income today to 9.6pc over the next 50 years, increasing by around £100bn a year in today’s terms, the IFS said.

The report, which called for a major review of the British pension system, said: “In 2050 a state pension age as high as 70 would be required to keep the share of adults aged over the state pension age at its current rate of 24pc.”

Ministers recently abandoned plans to accelerate rises in the state pension age, after official data revealed a drop in life expectancy. However, over the long-term an ageing population is expected to add even more pressure to national finances.

A higher state pension age is one of the most effective ways of controlling the cost of the state pension, but critics have argued that it could deepen social inequality. The elderly will also find it physically harder to remain in work for longer, the IFS said.

The IFS also warned that millions of younger workers were not saving enough money to survive old age. More than three million workers fail to save any money into a pension each year, it found.

Alistair Darling, the former Labour chancellor who advised the report, said: “Too many are saving too little for retirement. Whilst today, many pensioners are doing well on average and pensioner poverty has been cut drastically, we need a major review to avoid a future where too many won’t have enough to live on in their old age.”

In recent decades gold-plated “defined benefit” pensions, which paid a stable salary in retirement, have largely been replaced by “defined contribution” schemes, which are reliant on the performance of the stock market to deliver an income.

The report warned that defined contribution pensions have not performed as well as expected, leaving many retirees facing a shortfall.

Workers aged around 50 are in particular danger of poverty in retirement, the IFS added, as this generation missed out on both final salary pensions and the full benefit of auto-enrolment, a more recent Government scheme which requires workers to pay a set amount into their pension each month.

The report added that rapidly falling rates of home ownership will also push up the cost of retirement, it found. Among those born in the 1930s and 1940s, less than 5pc were private renters in their late 60s and early 70s, compared with 10pc of those born in the 1960s.

The IFS said that it now expects the share of people reaching retirement while in private rented accommodation to double over the next 10 years alone.

A Government spokesman said that automatic enrolment had transformed retirement saving, with more than 10.8m workers now enrolled into a pension, and that it had supported proposals to expand the policy to include more workers.