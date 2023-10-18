State pension to rise by £902 – unless Tories fiddle with the triple lock

The state pension is set to rise by 8.5pc from April after new inflation figures came in lower than average wage growth.

Inflation remained at 6.7pc in September, the same rate as August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), less than the 8.5pc rise in pay including bonuses in the three months to July.

Under the Government’s “triple lock” system the state pension should rise in line with the highest of inflation, average wage growth or 2.5pc in April each year. The highest of the three is earnings growth at 8.5%.

However, the Government is understood to be considering changing the triple lock so the state pension rises by a smaller amount next spring.

The Treasury has reportedly looked at plans to strip bonuses from the average pay figure, which would lower it to 7.8pc. This is because earnings growth was bolstered by one-off payments to the NHS and civil service this summer as part of the Government’s solutions to strikes over pay.

If the 8.5pc pay figure is used a full new state pension would rise from £203.85 per week to £221.20, equivalent to around £902 a year of additional income.

But using the 7.8pc figure would mean pensioners being as much as £74 out of pocket next year, compared with the previous approach.

Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, has said the triple lock is “not sustainable” in the long-term.

In 2021, the Government suspended the triple lock due to unusually high earnings growth which had been skewed by workers going on and coming of furlough support.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies, an influential think tank, estimated that the move would save the Treasury around £630m.

In its latest update, the ONS said that public sector pay growth was at its highest since comparable records began in 2001 at 6.8pc. Regular pay, excluding bonuses, in the private sector rose by 8pc.

Baroness Altmann, a former pensions minister, told The Telegraph: “I’m hearing a lot about the Government considering changing the triple lock.

“I hope that this is just speculation and that we will see pensioners awarded the raises they were promised and they clearly need in the current environment.

“We already pay a very low state pension. Having abandoned the triple lock the year before last, doing it again is the wrong way to do policy and the wrong thing for pensioners.

“We need a proper national review of pensions, not a knee-jerk reaction to one-off figures.”

Steve Webb, a former pensions minister, said anything less than a full 8.5pc increase would be a “breach of promise”.

He said: “If the Government sticks to its manifesto commitment it should now compare the latest inflation figure with the 8.5pc rate of growth of average earnings and increase state pensions by the higher of these numbers. Anything less than this would amount to a breach of promise”.

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said: “Given the fiscal challenges facing chancellor Jeremy Hunt, there have been reports he could look to tinker with the earnings measure used for the triple-lock to save the Treasury a bit of cash.

“Using the earnings figure which excludes bonuses, for example, would allow him to provide a slightly lower increase while keeping the core triple-lock pledge. Whether or not voters would view that as a reasonable move or a stealth attack on their pensions is another question entirely.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said: “The Government is committed to the triple lock. As is the usual process, the Secretary of State will conduct his statutory annual review of benefits and state pensions using the most recent data available.”

Any changes to the state pension triple lock would likely be announced in the Autumn Statement on 22 November.

