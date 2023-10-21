State pension tax bill shock waiting for thousands of retirees

Jeremy Hunt is poised to announce that state pension payments will rise in line with the lower of two measures of wage growth - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of retirees are at risk of an unexpected income tax bill, as the Government prepares to boost state pension payments by at least 7.8pc in the spring.

Such a large increase in the state pension combined with frozen tax thresholds means pensioners are increasingly at risk of falling into the tax net.

The personal allowance for income tax has been frozen at £12,570 since the 2021/22 tax year. This means that anyone with a state pension over £242 per week would owe some income tax, according to analysis by consultancy LCP.

While some pensioners have private pots that can be used to collect tax, there are approximately 400,000 pensioners who have no other source of income than the state pension.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In this case, the taxman could wait until after the end of the tax year to inform them they must make a payment before January 31 the following year.

Steve Webb, a former pensions minister and partner at LCP, said this could leave hundreds of thousands of people unaware of an incoming tax bill.

He said: “Many are now at risk of an unexpected letter from HMRC asking for tax they may not have realised was due.

“Any pensioner with a pension next year over £242 per week will have tax to pay, and if they do not have a private pension through which the tax can be collected, they may need to set some money aside for an unwelcome tax demand.”

The news comes as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to overhaul how the pensions triple lock is calculated in the Autumn Statement next month.

Mr Hunt is poised to announce that state pension payments will rise in line with regular wages at 7.8pc, rather than the total 8.5pc rise in total pay when bonuses are also included.

The triple lock increases the state pension each year in line with the highest of average wage rises, 2.5pc or inflation.

A 7.8pc rise means that the basic state pension could rise to £837 next year, not the £902 expected under the full 8.5pc increase.

The Government has said that it is committed to the triple lock.

A Treasury spokesman said: “Our older population have the right to security and dignity in retirement which is why this year we provided the biggest ever cash increase to the state pension, a 10.1pc rise, which comes on top of extra direct cash payments worth up to £1350 each to support with cost of living challenges and protection from rises in energy bills.

“We have taken three million people out of paying tax altogether since 2010 through raising the Personal Allowance, and the Chancellor has said he wants to lower the tax burden further but sound money must come first.”

Recommended

State pension calculator: find out what age you will retire

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.