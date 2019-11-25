NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The State of Personalized/ Precision Medicine

Personalized and precision medicines use information about a person's genes, proteins, and environment to prevent, diagnose, and treat disease.In cancer, personalized medicine uses specific information about an individual to help diagnose, plan treatment, find out how well treatment is working, or make a prognosis.



This report covers current and future challenges for the development and launch of these medicines, focusing on challenges with transitioning these therapies from bench to bedside and demonstrating efficacy in order to secure reimbursement.



Scope

- The State of Personalized/Precision Medicine combines key opinion leader insight with in-house analyst expertise and research to provide an insight-rich look at personalized and precision medicine in the US, Europe, and Asia.

- Components of the report include:

- Definition of Personalized/Precision Medicine-Key attributes of personalized/precision medicine, examining and contrasting definitions by regulatory bodies and KOL respondents.

- Personalized Medicine-Impact on Healthcare-Key factors to impacting healthcare for patients and stakeholders providing respondent mix by region and organization size.

- Marketed products-Detailed information is provided for key personalized/precision medicines, including case studies for marketed oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

- Pipeline products-The diverse Phase III pipeline is presented, including detailed information on key candidate's mechanism of action and clinical trial parameters.

- Investment in Personalized Medicine-Investment in personalized medicine by indication and clinical trial design and approaches are presented, with case studies for three ongoing oncology trials being considered.

- Market Opportunities and Challenges-Key areas of opportunity and roadblocks in developing, launching, and gaining reimbursement are analyzed by geography, company size, and seniority level.

- Emerging Trends-Critical new trends, including the use of advanced digital technologies, are examined.



Reasons to buy

- Develop business strategies by understanding the global trends shaping and driving the personalized/precision medicines market

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape of various competitors in a niche therapeutic space.

- Identify areas of unmet need within the personalized/precision market to help drive research and development towards future market opportunities.

- Gain insights to help plan and design your clinical trials.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

- Identify key funding and partnership strategies.



