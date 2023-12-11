State pins capsizing of Lockport Cave boat on 'compromised' floatation devices

Dec. 11—New York State has cited compromised floatation devices attached to the Lockport Cave tour boat as the reason why the boat capsized, killing one passenger and injuring numerous others, earlier this year.

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation released its report on the incident Monday.

According to the report, the boat was unstable and top heavy when it capsized inside an old hydraulic tunnel on June 12 and flipped 29 people — 28 passengers and the boat operator — into several feet cold water. Harshad Shah, 65, the president of Budget Host Inn-Niagara Falls, was trapped under the boat and died. He and his fellow passengers were all local hospitality workers visiting local tourist attractions.

The state's Vessel Incident Analyses Team tested the floatation devices attached to the boat two days after the incident, and that testing determined the devices were "compromised," leading state Parks to conclude the boat was "prone to capsize rapidly by rolling to the right."

A passenger's statement to Lockport Police Department one day after the incident echoed the findings of the Vessel Incident Analyses Team. Sara Harvey, the director of communications for Destination Niagara USA, told an officer the boat didn't "feel stable" upon boarding. The boat was making its return voyage out of the hydraulic tunnel when, Harvey said, it "moved slightly to the left and it felt like people moved to the right to compensate. I think they over compensated and the boat rolled over to the right in seconds."

LPD released its Lockport Cave investigatory case file with the state Parks report on Monday.

LPD closed its criminal investigation of the incident last month, finding the capsizing did "not appear to be any result of any criminal act," Police Chief Steven Abbott said.

Hence any legal claims arising from the incident are a civil matter, Abbott said on Monday.

In addition to the executors of Shah's estate, a number of passengers have filed notices of claim alerting the City of Lockport, Niagara County and/or the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency that they may sue for negligence in oversight of the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride tour.

Following the June 12 incident, it was revealed that no local or state agency had regulatory authority over the business. City officials said they are not responsible for inspecting or registering the boat; the U.S. Coast Guard said it only inspects vessels operating in federally navigable waters; and while state Parks regulates commercial boats, it only checks the ones operating on navigable waters — which the privately owned hydraulic tunnel is not.

At the time, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she would pursue legislation to give state Parks oversight of commercial watercraft on non-navigable waters. The Union-Sun & Journal has put in a call to the Governor's office to see where that effort stands as of Monday.

Calls to the Lockport Cave ticket office regarding state Parks' report went unanswered Monday afternoon.