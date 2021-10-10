State police: 1 dead after a stabbing at a Kentucky home. Man charged with murder

A 21-year-old Kentucky man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed another man during an altercation, according to Kentucky State Police.

The fight happened just prior to 10 p.m. Saturday night at a home on Butler Road in Salem, state police said. James Crider, 21, is accused of stabbing 52-year-old Joseph Harris during the fight, police said. Livingston County sheriff’s deputies showed up and tried to give Harris life-saving care after he was assaulted, according to state police.

Harris was taken to Livingston County Hospital where he later died, police said. State police said they arrested Crider and charged him with murder. He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Crider was held in the jail on a $1 million bond, according to jail records.