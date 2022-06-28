State police: 1-year-old killed after being struck by mom in driveway

An 18-month-old child was killed after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway Monday morning in Schuyler, according to a release from New York State Police.

The child's mother had finished putting groceries away at about 10:30 a.m. while her daughter was playing on an outdoor playset. As she pulled her SUV forward to park, the child ran in front of the vehicle, the release said. The woman felt the impact as she drove over the child and left the car to find her daughter lying unresponsive in the driveway, police said.

Public safety:Rome's Townsend named Oneida County STOP-DWI coordinator

Police:Rome police announce new Street Crime Unit in response to crime uptick

The mother took her daughter inside to render aid and called 911, the release said. The child was brought to the St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System in Utica where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, but no charges are expected to be filed against the woman, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Toddler killed after being struck by mom in Herkimer County driveway