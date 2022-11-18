State police: 19-year-old, allegedly found in stolen car, charged with possession of crack cocaine, firearm

A 19-year-old man was charged following a motor vehicle stop Thursday after the Connecticut State Police said he was allegedly in possession of crack cocaine and a firearm.

Detectives were conducting a domestic highway enforcement operation in the Greater Hartford area focusing on violent criminals, stolen vehicles, illegal firearms and narcotics, according to state police.

Jonas Efer Deaza-Escobar of Hartford was stopped on Barker Street in Hartford for motor vehicle violations. During the stop, K-9s alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, state police said. According to state police, detectives seized 11 grams of crack cocaine, a firearm and a digital scale.

After a registration check, state police said the motor vehicle was found to be stolen out of New Britain.

Deaza-Escobar was charged with one count each of improper use of a marker, unsafe passing, violation of traffic control signals, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, a control substance within 200 feet of a school, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon and third-degree larceny.

He was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Friday.